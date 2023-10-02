Kenny Pickett Expected to Miss Week 5 vs. Ravens

However, the Browns have a bye in Week 5 and Garrett said he would be in the lineup Week 6 when the Browns host the 49ers.

"I'll be ready," Garrett said via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "It got rolled up a little bit. They're trying to take precaution. It wasn't my first choice, but I'm just trying to do what I can to get back as soon as possible."

Garrett said the Browns will use their bye week to regroup following Sunday's loss, and they also expect to get Watson back in the lineup when they return from their bye.