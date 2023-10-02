Kenny Pickett Expected to Miss Week 5 vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett Reportedly Didn't Tear ACL, Will Return This Season
The Steelers (2-2) are reportedly expecting quarterback Kenny Pickett to miss time, but not the remainder of the season.
Pickett's knee injury suffered during Pittsburgh's 30-6 loss to Houston was not season-ending, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Pickett was scheduled for an MRI on Monday, which will bring more clarity to his timetable. The expectation is the knee injury will cause him to miss some time, including the Steelers' next game when they host the Ravens in Week 5.
Mitch Trubisky is expected to start Sunday, meaning Baltimore is in line to face a backup quarterback for the third straight week. The Ravens saw Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in Week 3, then faced rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson during Baltimore's 28-3 victory over Cleveland on Sunday.
The Steelers (2-2) have struggled offensively even with Pickett in the lineup, ranked 29th overall and averaging just 263.0 yards per game. Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada has become a lightning rod with many Pittsburgh fans, and the Steelers have gone 39 straight games without gaining 400 yards of total offense.
Head Coach Mike Tomlin was not specific on changes he plans to make, but said the Steelers need to make adjustments before they face Baltimore.
"Hell yeah, we got to make some changes man," Tomlin said at his postgame press conference via the Steelers' website. "That was an ugly product we put out there today. We're not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we'll put together a plan in preparation this week."
Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins Expected to Miss Time With Reported Fractured Ribs
The Bengals (1-3), ranked last in the NFL in total offense, have another key injury to deal with following Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Titans.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins reportedly suffered fractured ribs against Tennessee and is expected to miss time, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Higgins is the Bengals' second-leading receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase, and the Bengals are already last in the NFL in yards per game (236.0) and scoring (12.3 points per game).
Quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been dealing with a calf injured suffered at training camp, said the prospect of playing without Higgins will be another challenge.
"When Tee's not out there we aren't as good of a football team," Burrow said via the Bengals' website. "But like I said, whatever circumstance presents itself, you got to adapt to it and make it work."
The Bengals have won back-to-back division titles and overcame an 0-2 start last season, but Burrow isn't sweeping their current problems under the rug. He was asked if the Bengals feel like a playoff team at this point in the season.
"Not if we keep playing the way we are," Burrow said. "We know we have the capability of being a playoff team, but that's so far in the future. We got to just worry about tomorrow and get better tomorrow at this point."
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase expressed his frustration with the offense after the game.
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Says He Won't Miss Time After Leaving Game Wearing Walking Boot
All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett left Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens wearing a walking boot and confirmed he had a foot injury.
However, the Browns have a bye in Week 5 and Garrett said he would be in the lineup Week 6 when the Browns host the 49ers.
"I'll be ready," Garrett said via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "It got rolled up a little bit. They're trying to take precaution. It wasn't my first choice, but I'm just trying to do what I can to get back as soon as possible."
Garrett said the Browns will use their bye week to regroup following Sunday's loss, and they also expect to get Watson back in the lineup when they return from their bye.
"Watch film and go home," Garrett said of his plans for this week. "It's your bye week. Get your mind off it. That's what you do. Whether it was Week 5 or Week 12, use this time to refresh, reset and get back to work."