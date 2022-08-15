Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Makes Strong Preseason Debut for Steelers

Cleveland Browns: Starting Center Nick Harris Feared to Be Lost for Season

Nick Harris, who was expected to be the lone new starter on Cleveland's offensive line, suffered a serious knee injury during the preseason opener and may be lost for the season. Harris was injured on the second play of the game against Jacksonville and had to be carted off. He will be further evaluated before the Browns make a decision on his status.

"Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's not a season-long thing ," Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

Ethan Pocic, who spent the past five seasons with the Seahawks before he signed with Cleveland during the offseason, took over at center after Harris went down. The Browns did not re-sign long-time starting center JC Tretter, who is still a free agent. It remains to be seen if the Browns will reunite with Tretter, but Stefanski said Pocic can handle the starting role if necessary.