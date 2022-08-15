Presented by

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Makes Strong Preseason Debut for Steelers

Aug 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081522-Pickett
Matt Durisko/AP Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett Has Impressive Debut

It was just the first preseason game, but Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was dealing.

Pickett completed 13 of 15 passes and showed no sign of nervousness while playing the entire second half of Pittsburgh's 32-25 victory over the Seahawks. The game-winning touchdown drive came on Pickett's 24-yard touchdown connection with Tyler Vaughns, who broke a tackle and scored with just three seconds left to play.

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, now an analyst for ESPN, was thoroughly impressed with Pickett's play.

Brian Baldinger of NFL Network broke down the tape and joined Griffin in throwing praise toward Pickett.

Starting quarterback Mitchell Tribusky and backup Mason Rudolph also played well for the Steelers, and Tribusky is still favored to be the Week 1 starter. However, Pickett was the first quarterback taken in the draft (20th overall) and he's already a fan favorite after his stellar college career at Pitt. With friends and family watching, it was a preseason game that Pickett won't forget.

"Really, the whole night was special," Pickett said via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "The first one to have as an NFL player, to finish it that way in that stadium with a lot of family and friends there, it was awesome."

The quarterback competition will continue, but it was a strong opening statement from Pickett.

"He moved his group, he played situational football, and he displayed competitive spirit," Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "A lot of good things to build on."

Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow Back at Practice Following Appendectomy

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow has returned to practice for the Bengals.

Burrow participated in seven-on-seven drills Sunday for the first time since his appendectomy on July 26. His participation was more strenuous than Head Coach Zac Taylor expected, another indication that Burrow plans to be ready for Week 1 when the Bengals host the Steelers.

"We talked about doing two reps in 7-on-7," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "And then he took 10. That's how it goes sometimes."

Burrow wasn't the only Bengals starter who returned to practice Sunday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was back after offseason shoulder surgery, and Taylor was happy to see another piece of the Bengals' explosive attack on the field.

"He's ready to go," Taylor said of Higgins via SI.com. "We've got time with him. On the physical part of things, he's ready. I know he feels great. I know he's ready to go, and trust me, he tells me every day, but it's good to slowly integrate him."."

Cleveland Browns: Starting Center Nick Harris Feared to Be Lost for Season

Nick Harris, who was expected to be the lone new starter on Cleveland's offensive line, suffered a serious knee injury during the preseason opener and may be lost for the season. Harris was injured on the second play of the game against Jacksonville and had to be carted off. He will be further evaluated before the Browns make a decision on his status.

"Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's not a season-long thing ," Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com.

Ethan Pocic, who spent the past five seasons with the Seahawks before he signed with Cleveland during the offseason, took over at center after Harris went down. The Browns did not re-sign long-time starting center JC Tretter, who is still a free agent. It remains to be seen if the Browns will reunite with Tretter, but Stefanski said Pocic can handle the starting role if necessary.

"Ethan went in there and did a really nice job," Stefanski said. "He's been with us since April. We went out and got him for a reason."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Kareem Hunt's Trade Request Reportedly Declined By Browns

Diontae Johnson doesn't feel shortchanged after his two-year extension is worth less than some other top receivers. Joe Burrow is watching practice, but there is no timetable for his return.

news

Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Will Debut vs. Ravens If Six-Game Suspension Stands

Hayden Hurst impresses Bengals teammates at training camp. Wide receiver George Pickens is being touted as a second-round steal for Steelers.

news

Around the AFC North: Key Questions As Training Camps Begin

Who will win Steelers quarterback competition? How will the Browns divide quarterback reps with decision on Deshaun Watson looming? How quickly will Bengals revamped offensive line gel?

news

Around the AFC North: Jessie Bates' Future With Bengals Is Uncertain

Cleveland may sign a backup quarterback if Deshaun Watson serves a lengthy suspension. The Steelers will hold training camp in Latrobe, Pa. for the first time since 2019.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Stadium Will No Longer Be Heinz Field

Will the Browns regret trading Baker Mayfield? Joe Burrow vaults to No. 5 on top quarterbacks list.

news

Around the AFC North: Decision on Deshaun Watson Moving Closer

Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris will be the 'bell cow' for Steelers offense. Joe Mixon believes the Bengals might be 'hottest thing' in the NFL.

news

Around the AFC North: Minkah Fitzpatrick Feels Added Responsibility As NFL's Highest-Paid Safety

Chance to reunite with Deshaun Watson lured Jadeveon Clowney back to Cleveland. Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and Alex Coppa are expected to be healthy for Bengals training camp.

news

Around the AFC North: Rookie Dax Hill Having Strong Spring for Bengals

New coordinator Teryl Austin wants to put 'aggressive' stamp on Pittsburgh's defense. Baker Mayfield is excused from Browns mandatory minicamp.

news

Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Runs With Third-Stringers at Steelers OTA's

Browns re-sign running back D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year deal. Ja'Marr Chase expects to put up better numbers in Year 2.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

The Steelers have their new general manager in Omar Khan. The Bengals may use a rookie to fill their final offensive line spot.

news

Around the AFC North: Jadeveon Clowney Will Reportedly Re-Sign With Browns

Joe Burrow feels there's too much talk about him being sacked so often. The Steelers are narrowing the search for their next GM.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising