Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Runs With Third-Stringers at Steelers OTA's

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase Expects to Better His Breakout Rookie Season

Don't talk to Ja'Marr Chase about a potential sophomore slump.

After 81 catches and an NFL-rookie record 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns that helped the Bengals win the Super Bowl, Chase thinks he can up top those numbers in 2022. Chase is already writing his individual goals on his mirror, although he won't reveal them – yet.

"They're a little more than last year, like catches and yards," Chase said via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. "I've still got to find my touchdown minimum. I'll give y'all the list maybe before training camp."

Chase plans to devote more attention to the mental side of the game. He learned the value of studying film as a rookie after Browns cornerback Denzel Ward had a pick-six against the Bengals when he cheated on a poor route run by Chase.

"Horrible route by Ja'Marr Chase," Chase said. "Horrible. I didn't sell the route and I didn't give eyes. It was just bad all the way around."

Chase believes paying attention to small details will make him a more dangerous receiver, a scary thought for defensive backs.

"Last year I was just out there running routes, having fun again," Chase said. "Now I've got all the small details down, like learning how to set people up before the next route. And I feel more comfortable with the offense. Maybe I can move around a little more when we see different things on film. I feel like all of that's going to make me a lot better this year."

