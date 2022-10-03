Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Makes Debut, But Not Named Starting QB

Cincinnati Bengals: Two Straight Wins Move Cincinnati Into First-Place Tie, With Ravens Up Next

Some thought the Bengals (2-2) might be in trouble after dropping their first two games, but they didn't panic.

Now Cincinnati is tied for first place in the AFC North heading into Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens (2-2) at M&T Bank Stadium. Head Coach Zac Taylor likes how his team responded, especially with expectations high in Cincinnati after the Bengals were AFC champions last year.

"I love this team. I love everything about them," Taylor said via the Bengals' website. "They didn't hesitate for one second after those first two weeks when all the noise was getting out about expectations. They didn't let that affect them for one second. They just came out and answered the bell, and responded for two consecutive weeks."

The Bengals will enter Sunday's game in Baltimore with extra rest after defeating Miami on Thursday Night Football. That could mean another heavy workload for running back Joe Mixon. Saquon Barkley of the Giants is the only NFL running back with more carries (84) than Mixon (82). Though he's averaging just 2.7 yards per carry, Mixon has also caught 17 passes and Taylor is happy about what his lead running back brings to the table.