Around the AFC North: Kenny Pickett Works With Steelers Receivers in Florida

" I trust Kevin, and AVP is still going to be in the room," Watson said on a radio show last week with his personal quarterbacks coach, Quincy Avery. "Being able to have two guys that understand what I want, that ask me questions, that are very transparent … I just want somebody that's a great teacher, that I can learn from.

"I'm one of the guys I love to be coached hard. I like a coach that gets on my (a—) about a certain drill or certain play or things like that. A pat on the back or 'we'll get it next time,' that's not really me. I like to be coached hard because I know how great I am. I know my standard. So being able to have that in the room is definitely going to be key. I haven't talked to Kevin personally. I'm supposed to be calling him soon to try to figure out the coaching situation. But I know whoever they get, that's what I want is a great teacher that I can learn from."