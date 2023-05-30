Presented by

Around the AFC North: Kevin Stefanski Likes What He's Seeing From Deshaun Watson 

May 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

053023AFC1
Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up during NFL football practice, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski Likes What He's Seeing From Deshaun Watson

The Browns expect big things from Deshaun Watson in 2023, and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski believes his quarterback is ready to deliver.

In his first season with Cleveland, Watson served an 11-game suspension to start 2022 and had a lukewarm performance over the final six games (seven touchdown passes, five interceptions, 58.2% completion rate). But Stefanski has seen a much sharper Watson during OTAs and believes he will carry that comfort level into the regular season.

"I would just tell you he's done a really nice job throughout this entire offseason of being diligent about understanding the] playbook, understanding his teammates every single day,” Stefanski said [via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "There are always going to be things that you want to get back and do a little bit differently. That's no different than every player at every position, but he's right where he needs to be."

The Browns put the future of their franchise in Watson's hands when they traded three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for him and signed the franchise quarterback to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. As recently as 2020, Watson led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and yards per completion (12.6), which is the level of play the Browns are looking for.

Giving Watson more weapons to work with, Cleveland signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight end Jordan Akins in free agency and traded for former Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. During OTAs, Moore says Watson has looked like a quarterback determined to have a bounce back season.

"For what he has done years before and for what I have seen him do in practice time and time again, and just the offseason work as far as the type of person he is, you can't do nothing but be confident in what type of person and what he's going to do out there," Moore said.

The Browns are also reportedly a dark horse candidate to sign free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins played with Watson in Houston and is reportedly "open" to signing with the Browns, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

"Pairing him with Amari Cooper would deepen the intrigue in the AFC North," Fowler wrote. "Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has been very aggressive this offseason in bolstering the defense, and signing Hopkins would be a nod to maximizing Watson's window."

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt Is Bullish on Attending OTAs

As a five-time Pro Bowler, outside linebacker T.J. Watt has firmly established his importance to Pittsburgh's defense. Still, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been a regular attendee at voluntary OTAs, hoping his presence sets the tone for his teammates.

"This time of year is always super important," Watt said via Teresa Varley of pittsburghsteelers.com. "That is why we are all here. We are just trying to get better each and every day. Trying to grow, trying to learn from each other. Trying to learn how we practice, how we do things here in Pittsburgh. Also being open minded to the guys who are veterans and have done things successfully in other places."

Watt's health is always a key to Pittsburgh's season. The Steelers were 8-2 with Watt in the lineup last year, but 1-6 when he missed seven games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Watt is fully recovered from that injury, but he was fortunate to escape unscathed after accidently falling into his swimming pool recently. He posted the mishap on social media and the clip went viral.

"I am good. I don't know how I missed the step, but I did," Watt said. "A lesser athlete would have got hurt.

"The only reason I posted it is because I wasn't hurt. It was all in good fun. I put it in the group chat, and they are like it's too funny not to post. You might as well just post it."

Cincinnati Bengals: Fourth-Round Pick Could Be Newest Addition to Joe Burrow's Arsenal

The Bengals already have a wealth of wide receivers led by Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. However, the Bengals spent a fourth-round pick on wide receiver Charlie Jones, who blew up at Purdue last season with 110 catches for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Jones is making a strong first impression at OTAs as both a slot receiver and punt returner. Bengals rookie cornerback DJ Turner went to Michigan and squared off against Jones in the Big Ten. There is no rush for Jones to become a playmaker with the Bengals, but Turner believes the rookie can become another go-to target for quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Wherever he is, you better know where he is," Turner said via Ben Baby of ESPN. "Because if you don't, it can get bad. Quick."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Keeping His Top Weapons Is 'Focal Point' of Joe Burrow Negotiations

Ben Roethlisberger admits he initially didn't root for Kenny Pickett to have success. Rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman will be busy at OTAs.

news

Around the AFC North: Za'Darius Smith Joins Myles Garrett in Cleveland

Former Ravens tight end Nick Boyle tried out as a long snapper at Steelers rookie camp. Rookie cornerback DJ Turner is drawing praise from Bengals teammates.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Have a Logjam for Contract Extensions

Steelers' first-round pick Broderick Wilson has been on Head Coach Mike Tomlin's radar since last year. General Manager Andrew Berry thinks opening training camp in West Virginia will help Browns bond.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Recap for Ravens' Division Rivals

Bengals' second-round cornerback DJ Turner could start net season. Space-eating tackle Siaki Ika is expected to help Cleveland's run defense. Joey Porter Jr. continues the family legacy in Pittsburgh.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Preview for Ravens' Division Rivals

The Steelers hold the 17th pick and three picks in the top 50. A draft deep at tight end sets up well for the Bengals. The Browns have eight picks overall, but their first pick is No. 74.

news

Around the AFC North: Peter King Says Trading Up for Jalen Carter Would Be 'Perfect Fit' for Steelers

The Bengals may fill a need by drafting a pass-catching running back. The Browns have re-signed versatile backup offensive lineman Michael Dunn.

news

Around the AFC North: Could Ezekiel Elliott Be Right Fit for Bengals?

Kareem Hunt reportedly won't return to the Browns. Pittsburgh is counting on Cole Holcomb to end their revolving door at inside linebacker.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Expects Playoffs in 2023

Joe Mixon's future with the Bengals remains uncertain. Pittsburgh reportedly agrees to terms with Keanu Neal to strengthen its safety rotation.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Reportedly Sign Irv Smith to Replace Hayden Hurst

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry finally landed wide receiver Elijah Moore after months of pursuit. Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson could also play safety for the Steelers.

news

Around the AFC North: Recapping Foes' Free Agency Gains and Losses

Cincinnati's addition of Orlando Brown Jr. will add spice to their rivalry with Baltimore. The Steelers have been aggressive in March, including the signing of guard Isaac Seumalo from Philadelphia. Cleveland has added TE Jordan Akins, a former Deshaun Watson target in Houston.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson's Contract

The Browns have created nearly $36 million in cap space. Steelers focused on re-signing their own. The NFLPA sent its members a warning about Bengals.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising