Around the AFC North: Kevin Stefanski Likes What He's Seeing From Deshaun Watson 

Cleveland Browns: Kevin Stefanski Likes What He's Seeing From Deshaun Watson

The Browns expect big things from Deshaun Watson in 2023, and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski believes his quarterback is ready to deliver.

In his first season with Cleveland, Watson served an 11-game suspension to start 2022 and had a lukewarm performance over the final six games (seven touchdown passes, five interceptions, 58.2% completion rate). But Stefanski has seen a much sharper Watson during OTAs and believes he will carry that comfort level into the regular season.

"I would just tell you he's done a really nice job throughout this entire offseason of being diligent about understanding the] playbook, understanding his teammates every single day,” Stefanski said [via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "There are always going to be things that you want to get back and do a little bit differently. That's no different than every player at every position, but he's right where he needs to be."

The Browns put the future of their franchise in Watson's hands when they traded three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for him and signed the franchise quarterback to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. As recently as 2020, Watson led the NFL in passing yards (4,823) and yards per completion (12.6), which is the level of play the Browns are looking for.

Giving Watson more weapons to work with, Cleveland signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight end Jordan Akins in free agency and traded for former Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. During OTAs, Moore says Watson has looked like a quarterback determined to have a bounce back season.

"For what he has done years before and for what I have seen him do in practice time and time again, and just the offseason work as far as the type of person he is, you can't do nothing but be confident in what type of person and what he's going to do out there," Moore said.

The Browns are also reportedly a dark horse candidate to sign free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins played with Watson in Houston and is reportedly "open" to signing with the Browns, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.