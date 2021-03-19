Kevin Zeitler Feels Strongly He Made Right Decision

As a member of the Browns in 2018, Zeitler was on the opposite sideline Week 17 during Jackson's rookie season when he completed 14 of 24 passes for 179 yards, and also ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns during a 26-24 victory that clinched a playoff spot for Baltimore. Zeitler knew he was watching a special talent in Jackson, and he's looking forward to giving him more operating room to use his ability.

Jackson is a gifted runner, but providing him with more time to throw from the pocket was a priority for the Ravens heading into the offseason. Zeitler's talents as both a run blocker and pass blocker fit what Baltimore was looking for, and he looks forward to making blocks while Jackson makes things happen.

"After going against him many times and losing many times, I'm very excited for him to be on my side this time," Zeitler said. "The things he can do at any given time, I mean … I really don't know if there's a player in the NFL that can do it like him. There definitely isn't, and that's exciting. It's a really cool opportunity to work with that."

Zeitler's durability is one of his most impressive attributes. He has only missed one game the past five seasons, and he has missed just five games during his nine-year career. It takes good fortune to stay that healthy, but Zeitler takes pride in the way he prepares.

"I really take my strength and conditioning seriously, but I also take the recovery and all the other body work very seriously – massage, acupuncture, doing different things, yoga," Zeitler said on an upcoming episode of 'The Lounge' podcast. "It's just what I enjoy doing. This whole offseason I'm always trying to learn something new, do something new, whatever it takes to keep out there. The only way you can affect games is if you're out there helping the team, and I want to be out there."

Zeitler had a phone conversation with former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowler, that helped Zeitler decide to sign with Baltimore. The Ravens' offensive line missed Yanda last season in his first year of retirement, but Zeitler doesn't feel extra pressure to live up to Yanda's standards. Zeitler has high standards of his own, and he is comfortable with what he brings to table, believing his addition will help Baltimore accomplish its goal of winning a championship.