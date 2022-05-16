Presented by

Around the AFC North: Breaking Down Key Factors in Rivals' Schedules

May 16, 2022 at 01:37 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051622-Around-AFC-North-Watson
Ron Schwane/AP Photo
Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson enters a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

The Ravens have a funky run of AFC East teams to start the season and an AFC North-heavy gauntlet to end the season.

Now let's look at key factors in the rest of the AFC North's schedule:

Cleveland Browns: Easiest Opening Month With Deshaun Watson Suspension Looming

With the possibility of an NFL suspension for new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still looming over Cleveland, the Browns' schedule raised some eyebrows in the media.

The Browns' first four games are against the Panthers, Jets, Steelers and Falcons, respectively. Those teams went a combined 25-41-1 last season. It's the "easiest" first month for any team in the league.

If Watson were suspended for some chunk of the beginning of the season, the Browns would at least be without him for the softest part of their schedule.

The schedule does get tougher from there, however. The Browns faded down the stretch last season, losing three straight games to the Raiders, Packers and Steelers to be eliminated from the playoffs. This year, they'll have a midseason gauntlet that will define their 2022 season.

The first starts in Week 5 with the Chargers, Patriots, Ravens and Bengals before the bye. After the bye, the Browns face the Dolphins, Bills and Buccaneers. That's six straight games against AFC playoff contenders, capped by a date with Tom Brady.

"The Browns face a pair of grueling stretches sandwiching their Nov. 6 bye, and they are sure to define Cleveland's season," ESPN’s Jake Trotter wrote. "If the Browns can post a winning record in those seven games, they will be well on their way back to the postseason."

It still remains to be seen whether the NFL will hand down any suspension for Watson this season. He is reportedly set to meet with league official this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers: New Quarterback Will Be Under Early Pressure

Whoever takes over for Ben Roethlisberger is going to be thrown into the fire. The Steelers open against the Bengals on the road, then face the Patriots, Browns, Bills and Buccaneers in four of the next five weeks.

Whether it's rookie Kenny Pickett or veterans Matt Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, they will face three of the five top defenses from last season out of the gate (Bills, Patriots, Browns).

"While the Steelers' schedule isn't as tough as a year ago, they still start out with a gauntlet of difficult games, including a season opener against the Super Bowl runners up," ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote. "Whoever takes the reins from Ben Roethlisberger will face two AFC North opponents in the first three weeks and tests from two of the league's best in Buffalo and against Tampa Bay and ageless wonder Tom Brady. No pressure."

The Steelers and Ravens don't play each other for the first time until Dec. 11, then meet again on Jan. 1.

Cincinnati Bengals: National Spotlight is on After Super Bowl Appearance

The Bengals are accustomed to flying under the radar. That's out the window after reaching last year's Super Bowl. The Bengals have five primetime games, including two on "Monday Night Football," after having just three primetime games in the previous three seasons combined.

Cincinnati will play on "Sunday Night Football" in Baltimore on Oct. 9. It's good timing for the Bengals because they'll have extra rest coming off "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 in Miami. The Bengals had the benefit of a last-place schedule last year as well, and now they'll have to take on more heavyweights.

"The Bengals spent last season breaking a playoff drought that lasted more than 30 years. Cincinnati is hoping its struggles on national TV follow that trend as well," ESPN’s Ben Baby wrote. "The target for the rest of the AFC will be on quarterback Joe Burrow and the defending conference champions. The national spotlight will be fixed on the Bengals, too."

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality

The 'door is closed' on Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns. The Bengals went heavy with drafting defensive backs.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Recap; Mel Kiper Gives B Grade to Every Rival

Kenny Pickett gets his wish, a chance to be the Steelers' next franchise quarterback. Browns take a wide receiver with their top pick. Safety Dax Hill could be the Bengals' next impact rookie.

news

Around the AFC North: Top Draft Needs for Ravens Division Rivals

Steelers could be first team to take a quarterback, but will they trade up? Defensive backs top Cincinnati's wish list. With no first-round pick, the Browns will likely target the defensive line on Day 2.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Are Showing Interest in Tyrann Mathieu

Denzel Ward signs richest cornerback deal with Browns. Safeties Daxton Hill and Jalen Pitre could be on Cincinnati's draft radar.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers, Ravens React to Dwayne Haskins' Tragic Death

Browns sign Josh Dobbs as latest addition to their quarterback room. Veteran cornerback Tre Flowers re-signs with Cincinnati.

news

Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Contract Could Have Ripple Effect on Division

Franchise-tagged tight end David Njoku is reportedly negotiating a long-term contract with the Browns. Mike Tomlin is 'energized' by the Steelers' uncertainty at quarterback.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Hope to Resolve Baker Mayfield Situation "Soon"

Zac Taylor calls Hayden Hurst the right piece of the puzzle for Cincinnati's offense. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is not a fan of changing overtime rules.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Go All-In for Deshaun Watson

Bengals inked a third offensive lineman early in free agency. The Steelers continue to add key pieces in free agency, but lost a third wide receiver.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Add Amari Cooper to Spark Passing Attack

Bengals could address offensive line during free agency. Several free agent inside linebackers could draw Pittsburgh Steelers' attention.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals to Reportedly Use Franchise Tag on Jessie Bates

The Browns were hunting for a potential No. 1 wide receiver at the Combine. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger left Indianapolis thinking Malik Willis will be Pittsburgh's next franchise quarterback.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Will Take Close Look at Malik Willis at Combine

Cleveland is reportedly willing to pay big money to keep free agent tight end David Njoku. Bengals' leading tackler had undergone shoulder surgery.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising