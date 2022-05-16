Around the AFC North: Breaking Down Key Factors in Rivals' Schedules

Pittsburgh Steelers: New Quarterback Will Be Under Early Pressure

Whoever takes over for Ben Roethlisberger is going to be thrown into the fire. The Steelers open against the Bengals on the road, then face the Patriots, Browns, Bills and Buccaneers in four of the next five weeks.

Whether it's rookie Kenny Pickett or veterans Matt Trubisky or Mason Rudolph, they will face three of the five top defenses from last season out of the gate (Bills, Patriots, Browns).

"While the Steelers' schedule isn't as tough as a year ago, they still start out with a gauntlet of difficult games, including a season opener against the Super Bowl runners up," ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote. "Whoever takes the reins from Ben Roethlisberger will face two AFC North opponents in the first three weeks and tests from two of the league's best in Buffalo and against Tampa Bay and ageless wonder Tom Brady. No pressure."