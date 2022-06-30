Late for Work 6/30: Keyshawn Johnson: 'Lamar Jackson Is the Scariest Dude at Any Position'

Pundits Advocate for Ravens to Sign Will Fuller, Justin Houston

As the debate continues about whether the Ravens should sign a veteran receiver or roll with their crop of young receivers, PFF's Doug Kyed said the Ravens should target wide receiver Will Fuller V.

"Fuller has had trouble staying healthy, but he could be a reasonable facsimile of [Marquise] Brown if he's looking to play in 2022," Kyed wrote.

To Kyed's point, Fuller has played more than 11 games just once in his six year-career, and that was in his rookie season. After signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Miami Dolphins last season, Fuller missed 15 games due to a PED suspension, broken finger, and personal issue.

Fuller's best season was in 2020, when he had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games with the Houston Texans.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay predicted Fuller will sign with the Browns. In the same article, Kay has the Ravens re-signing veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston.

"Baltimore is mulling its options — the club brought in veteran Jason Pierre-Paul for a look earlier in June — but would be best served using the $6 million it has in cap space to bring Houston back," Kay wrote. "He's comfortable with this defense and should be ready to hit the ground running if he's retained."

The Ravens used the unrestricted free-agent tender on Houston, which means they would retain exclusive negotiating rights with him if he doesn't sign with another team by July 22.

Quick Hits

Justin Tucker's record-breaking, game-winning 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions last season has received an ESPY nomination for Best Play.

Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden placed a ceremonial first bet at yesterday's grand reopening of Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Harrah's Las Vegas. Guess which team he bet on to win the Super Bowl.