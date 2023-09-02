50 Words or Less: Where the Ravens Stand Entering Kickoff Week 

Kickoff week is upon us. We're beyond the roster spot debates and turning our focus to what the Ravens will look like Week 1.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

1. The Ravens defense is strong up the middle. The defensive line is stout. The Roquan Smith-Patrick Queen inside linebacker tandem is elite. Same with the Marcus Williams-Kyle Hamilton safety duo. Baltimore's edges are the question. Will the strengths outweigh the weaknesses? My prediction is yes.