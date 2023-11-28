Ravens Eye View: Kyle Hamilton Does It All vs. Chargers

The "Sunday Night Football" broadcast crew was clearly impressed by Ravens' safety Kyle Hamilton during pre-production meetings ahead of the primetime Ravens-Chargers matchup. They were raving about him early and often.

Hamilton backed up the hype, turning in a performance that showed off his wide array of skills in the Ravens' 20-10 victory.

Hamilton had a three-sack game in Week 3 against the Colts. He had a tipped pick-six against the Browns in Week 10. While there weren't any splash plays like that, Sunday night's effort may have been his most complete.

"I told you from the beginning, in my first presser in the beginning of the year, I told you that he was going to be a Pro-Bowl type of player," Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Chris Hewitt said.