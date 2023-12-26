Kyle Hamilton Injures Knee in Fourth Quarter vs. 49ers

Dec 25, 2023 at 11:53 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

A spectacular night for the Ravens defense turned scary in the fourth quarter when Kyle Hamilton suffered a knee injury during the Ravens' 33-19 win over the 49ers.

Hamilton went down and grabbed his left knee in pain after tackling wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Hamilton came off the field and went straight to the blue medical tent.

With less than three minutes remaining in a lopsided game, the Ravens announced Hamilton was doubtful to return.

"It doesn't look bad for anybody [that was injured in the game]," Head Coach John Harbaugh said when asked about Hamilton. "We will see tomorrow to ensure that. We're fairly optimistic about everybody."

Hamilton already suffered a knee injury two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams. The "Monday Night Football" crew reported that injury as a sprained MCL in his left knee. He didn't miss any time because of that injury and said this week that his knee was "all good."

Hamilton grabbed two interceptions in the first half against Brock Purdy, one in the end zone on the 49ers' first offensive drive and the second off a tipped ball following a Marlon Humphrey pass breakup.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (thigh) and left tackle Patrick Mekari (head injury) also left Monday night's game.

