Practice Report: Kyle Hamilton Gets First Interception of Training Camp 

Kyle Hamilton made an impressive play during Monday's practice that he hopes to replicate many times this fall.

The rookie safety covered plenty of ground for his first interception of training camp, reacting quickly to a Tyler Huntley pass and cutting in front of Shemar Bridges. Hamilton showed off more athleticism after the interception, zig-zagging about 30 yards downfield on the return before he was touched down by Jaylon Moore.

It's the type of play that made Hamilton the 14th-overall pick in the draft and the first safety off the board. He was too talented for the Ravens to pass up, even after they signed safety Marcus Williams in free agency and already had a deep safety group led by veteran Chuck Clark.

Hamilton seems to be building momentum in camp and Monday was one of his strongest days. During one-on-ones, Hamilton had three battles against rookie tight end Isaiah Likely and kept him from making any catches.

Hamilton could have been called for holding on one of those plays, but he played Likely aggressively and used his 6-foot-4 size to battle the 6-foot-4 Likely, who's having a strong camp and using his size to give smaller defensive backs the business.

During a good day for Hamilton, here are other observations from Monday's practice: