Practice Report: Kyle Hamilton Gets First Interception of Training Camp 

Kyle Hamilton made an impressive play during Monday's practice that he hopes to replicate many times this fall.
The rookie safety covered plenty of ground for his first interception of training camp, reacting quickly to a Tyler Huntley pass and cutting in front of Shemar Bridges. Hamilton showed off more athleticism after the interception, zig-zagging about 30 yards downfield on the return before he was touched down by Jaylon Moore.
It's the type of play that made Hamilton the 14th-overall pick in the draft and the first safety off the board. He was too talented for the Ravens to pass up, even after they signed safety Marcus Williams in free agency and already had a deep safety group led by veteran Chuck Clark.
Hamilton seems to be building momentum in camp and Monday was one of his strongest days. During one-on-ones, Hamilton had three battles against rookie tight end Isaiah Likely and kept him from making any catches.
Hamilton could have been called for holding on one of those plays, but he played Likely aggressively and used his 6-foot-4 size to battle the 6-foot-4 Likely, who's having a strong camp and using his size to give smaller defensive backs the business.
During a good day for Hamilton, here are other observations from Monday's practice:
- Wide receiver James Proche II was one player who got the best of Hamilton. Lamar Jackson squeezed a nice throw between Hamilton and Patrick Queen to find Proche for a leaping grab for one of the day's top plays. Proche has been stacking some nice practices heading into the Ravens' first preseason game Thursday night.
- Running back Justin Hill made a decisive move to beat linebacker Josh Bynes down the sideline to catch a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jackson. Hill looks just as quick, if not quicker, than he was before last year's season-ending torn Achilles.
- Jackson had another crisp day throwing the ball. One of his best tosses came under duress in the end zone, when he calmly whipped a side-armed pass to Proche, who was about 20 yards downfield. The throw was right on the money.
- Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell deflected a couple passes with his 6-foot-8 wing span and engulfed Corey Clement in the backfield before one running play could barely get started.
- Outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston brought the heat often on pass rushes. Oweh had a safety during a come of the goal line drill and Houston also notched a sack during 11-on-11s.
- Rashod Bateman returned after missing two practices and moved well running his routes.
- The Ravens ended practice with a wet ball, fumble recovery drill. Rookies were sprayed with a water hose while they dove on a football. Vets like Jackson who had a chance to spray teammates seemed to particularly enjoy the drill.