Kyle Van Noy Returning on Two-Year Deal

Apr 04, 2024 at 03:33 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OLB Kyle Van Noy
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Kyle Van Noy

As he liked to put it, Kyle Van Noy balled off the couch last season. This year, he's fetched a multi-year deal less than a month into free agency.

The Ravens and Van Noy have agreed to a two-year deal. The deal is reportedly for $9 million plus incentives, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Van Noy signed with the Ravens in late September last year and turned in a career-high nine sacks in 14 games. He had 30 tackles, nine more quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and four passes defensed.

Van Noy, who turned 33 last week, routinely talked about how his age was just a number and the league was sleeping on 30-plus-year-old pass rushers. He proved it on the field and will look to continue to do so again, this time with the benefit of a full offseason with a team and familiarity with the Ravens' scheme.

The addition helps Baltimore fill a need at outside linebacker after the departure of fellow veteran Jadeveon Clowney, who inked a two-year, $20 million deal with the Carolina Panthers after leading Baltimore with 9.5 sacks last season. While Clowney was excellent last season, Van Noy was on his heels.

Clowney had a 17.6% pass rush win rate last season, per Pro Football Focus, Van Noy came in at 14.7%, 29th best among qualifying edge defenders. Van Noy had a higher win rate than the Eagles' Josh Sweat and Jets' Haason Reddick, for example.

Van Noy also brings the versatile SAM skillset where he can drop into coverage and play the run, which was especially needed after the Ravens parted ways with Tyus Bowser.

The Ravens expect breakout seasons from returning young pass rushers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, but now also retain a veteran with proven high production. Van Noy has registered at least five sacks in five straight seasons.

After a nearly four-year run in New England where he won two Super Bowls, Van Noy bounced between four different teams (Dolphins, Patriots again, Chargers, Ravens) the past four seasons. Now he'll have a longer stay in Baltimore after a highly successful Year 1.

