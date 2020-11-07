L.J. Fort Ruled Out for Colts Game With Finger Injury

Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday morning but will not play in Indianapolis. Fort has been added to the injury report with a finger injury and ruled out for Sunday's game.

Fort joined five other teammates in being moved back to the 53-man roster after being determined as "high-risk close contacts" of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Fort has started six of seven games this season and played well. He has 28 tackles (fifth-most on the team), two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, including one that he returned for a touchdown in Houston.