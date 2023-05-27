50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Aerial Show Is Ready for Takeoff

The Ravens are off and rolling with their first week of OTAs, which is voluntary and includes little contact, but starts to resemble actual football.

The arrival of Lamar Jackson and his first practice snaps in Todd Monken's new offense highlighted the week.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

Jackson was never clearer about his desire to pass more than he was Wednesday when he said "running can only take you so far." It's a new offensive era in Baltimore and it's a change Jackson has clearly wanted. Happy wife, happy life. What's the saying for a happy quarterback?