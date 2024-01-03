Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Second Time

Lamar Jackson likely locked up his second MVP Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but before he gets that, he was also given his second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.
Jackson took home the award for Week 17, in which he posted the third perfect quarterback rating of his career after throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns with only three incompletions.
It was one of Jackson's best games as a pro, and it led Baltimore to a 56-19 dismantling of a very good Miami team (and defense).
Even Dolphins defenders had to tip their hat to Jackson.
Jackson also won the award after his dominant Week 7 performance against the Detroit Lions, in which he completed 21-of-27 passes for a season-high 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a 7-yard touchdown.
It's the 10th time in his career that Jackson has been the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and just the start of what will be a long list of honors for Jackson this year.