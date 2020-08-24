Lamar Jackson Back on the Field After Weekend Off

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Marcus Peters are back on the field Monday after missing the Ravens' two weekend practices.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that both had "soft-tissue things" that were minor.
"We'd just rather be safe with those guys right now and give those things a chance to get better and be right," he said.
The MVP seemed to be moving around just fine Monday morning on the field. He's gotten off to a hot start in training camp, dropping consistent deep passes to his wide receivers and showing off his dynamic speed and elusiveness as a runner.
Running back Justice Hill, who is also dealing with a soft-tissue ailment, is not back on the field. Other Ravens not practicing are defensive end Calais Campbell, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), tight end Eli Wolf, running back/returner Kenjon Barner and cornerback Josh Nurse.