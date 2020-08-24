Lamar Jackson Back on the Field After Weekend Off

Aug 24, 2020 at 09:46 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082420-Jackson-Peters
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson jokes around with CB Marcus Peters

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Marcus Peters are back on the field Monday after missing the Ravens' two weekend practices.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that both had "soft-tissue things" that were minor.

"We'd just rather be safe with those guys right now and give those things a chance to get better and be right," he said.

The MVP seemed to be moving around just fine Monday morning on the field. He's gotten off to a hot start in training camp, dropping consistent deep passes to his wide receivers and showing off his dynamic speed and elusiveness as a runner.

Running back Justice Hill, who is also dealing with a soft-tissue ailment, is not back on the field. Other Ravens not practicing are defensive end Calais Campbell, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), tight end Eli Wolf, running back/returner Kenjon Barner and cornerback Josh Nurse.

Related Content

DB DeShon Elliott
news

Late for Work 8/24: Former Ravens Among Safety Options After Earl Thomas Release 

Interest in Ziggy Ansah? Confidence in Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison is growing. Pundits debate the Ravens' most exciting regular season matchup. 
Left: QB Lamar Jackson, Right: CB Marcus Peters
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Miss Second Straight Practice

Jimmy Smith could see more time at safety; Patrick Ricard's time as a two-way player could be over; John Harbaugh noticed the pumped-in crowd noise at the stadium practice.
S DeShon Elliott
news

It's DeShon Elliott's Time After Earl Thomas Release

The Ravens have been eager to see what third-year safety DeShon Elliott can bring to the field in games.
RB J.K. Dobbins
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Puts on a Show at M&T Bank Stadium

The rookie running back showed moves running the ball and made a spectacular touchdown catch. Safety DeShon Elliott was a magnet for the football. Cornerback Anthony Averett had his best practice of camp.
Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas
news

Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas

The Ravens terminated Earl Thomas' contract for 'personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.'
WR Antoine Wesley
news

Ravens Place Antoine Wesley on IR

Second-year wide receiver Antoine Wesley has been placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Is Adding More Tricks to His Bag

Matt Skura returns to team drills. Ravens explore using Patrick Ricard's tight end skills. Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss talks four-headed monster and views veteran Mark Ingram II as an ascending player.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Gets Day Off to Rest Arm

Rookie linebacker Malik Harrison showed his run-stuffing power twice on the goal line. Chuck Clark had a couple nice pass breakups. Jaleel Scott hauls in an impressive juggling catch.
DE Calais Campbell
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Calais Campbell looks like a steal. No Dez signing is a commentary on the Ravens' young receivers. A playoff bubble seems pretty sensible.
Lamar Jackson on Madden 21 Cover
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Edition of Madden Is Finally Here 

As you might expect, Hollywood Brown has already started playing. Rookie Patrick Queen is thrilled to be in the game.
WR Miles Boykin
news

Miles Boykin Feels Confidence, Not Pressure

Second-year receiver Miles Boykin won't let speculation about Dez Bryant hurt his focus at training camp.

Advertising