Presented by

Lamar Jackson Talks About the Biggest Challenge Without Mark Andrews

Nov 21, 2023 at 06:42 PM
Clifton-Brown
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
112123N&N
Nick Wass/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sets back to pass during warmups before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

The chemistry between Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews has been a major part of Baltimore's offense, but now the formula must change.

The offense faces a major challenge without Andrews, who underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday with an ‘outside chance’ of returning before next season.

Jackson didn't downplay the significance of losing Andrews, who has 381 catches, 4,857 receiving yards, and 40 career touchdowns since entering the league with Jackson in 2018. When Jackson extended plays, Andrews was often the quarterback's first look, and Andrews' consistent knack for finding open spaces and being on the same page with Jackson as he improvised was uncanny.

"That was my No. 1 guy going off script," Jackson said. "Just Mark being him, doing things to put us in great situations. We'll miss that a lot."

However, Jackson is confident the Ravens can find other ways to remain productive, relying on a collective collaboration between himself and the team's other targets.

He still has a host of talented weapons to work with. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers leads the team in targets (72), catches (53) and receiving yards (588), and his ability to create separation with his quickness may be relied upon even more. Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off his most productive game of the season in Week 11 (four catches, 116 yards), while Rashod Bateman had his first touchdown catch and Nelson Agholor also had a touchdown catch against Cincinnati.

"I believe my chemistry with all the receivers is coming along well," Jackson said. "We have to keep locking in at practice and keep building more. The playoffs are rolling around, the end of the season is rolling around. We've just got to keep stepping in the right direction."

As for the tight ends, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar will now have an opportunity for bigger roles in their second seasons, and Jackson likes what he sees from them.

"I believe he'll (Likely) step up and do what he's supposed to do. He's always somewhere open as I'm watching film. I see Charlie blocking his tail off, catching the ball. He's a tall tight end.

"Likely, we built our chemistry his rookie season, he was balling out. This year, just from the maturity, being in the league a year those guys know what to do."

The Ravens have the best record (8-3) in the AFC and the deepest group of playmakers Jackson has ever played with. Jackson is expecting everyone to step up to help fill the void left by Andrews.

"We've got great receivers, great backfield, got great tight ends that are stepping up. Just our team all around. 

"Everyone's running routes full speed, running great routes, getting separation from corners and DB's. They're doing a great job. When we start connecting down the field, the sky's the limit for our offense."

Patrick Queen Is Impressed With Chargers Offense

The Ravens defense dismantled one of the best offenses in the league in Week 7 when the Detroit Lions came to M&T Bank Stadium.

Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers will be the toughest test since then, and maybe the stiffest quarterback challenge the Ravens have faced this season.

The Chargers have the eighth-best DVOA offensive ranking in the NFL. They rank No.11 in yards per game (354.3) and eighth in points per game (25.9).

Linebacker Patrick Queen is impressed.

"Their offense is electric, honestly. You can tell that they're putting up points," Queen said. "Even though some people might say situationally they haven't been capitalizing, they are a helluva offense. We're going to have to be clicking on all cylinders in a hostile environment to get it done."

What makes the Chargers offense so formidable?

"Justin, obviously he can put the ball anywhere he wants, be extremely accurate, throw the ball extremely hard, he can move around, he can do whatever, he can read coverages. He's just an all-around quarterback that we've got to be prepared for," Queen said. "Each and every player out there is electric and can get the ball in their hands and do damage."

Queen Rips Bengals LB Germaine Pratt

After taking a loss Thursday night in Baltimore, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt tweeted that the Ravens defense "only looked good bc 9 [Joe Burrow] got hurt."

Queen responded on social media and then again when asked about it Tuesday in the Ravens locker room.

"He needs to take responsibility for his actions. I ain't the one on that side of the ball getting cooked. The whole defense was getting cooked. That's his problem," Queen said.

"I'll tell you one thing. When we lost in the playoffs [last season], we weren't blaming it on our quarterback being out. … We take responsibility on this side. I don't know about that side."

Related Content

news

Injury Updates on Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marlon Humphrey

John Harbaugh reacts to Joe Flacco signing with the Browns. Broderick Washington 'understood the situation' of being a healthy scratch against the Bengals. The Harbaugh brothers watched the Michigan-Maryland game together at John's house.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Pissed Off' About Missed Deep Shots

John Harbaugh chooses his QB in the fourth quarter. The Ravens know the Bengals are a different offense this time.
news

Keaton Mitchell Is in Line for More Touches

No time for 'psychology' on fourth-quarter blown leads. John Harbaugh talks about Marcus Williams' limitations. Ravens can't let another QB loose.
news

Ronnie Stanley Looks Forward to Matchup vs. Myles Garrett

Ronnie Stanley is 'not where I want to be yet' as he strives for perfection. Keaton Mitchell in line to have a full circle moment. No update is given David Ojabo's status. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Feelings on Facing His Former Browns for First Time

Keaton Mitchell has earned more reps, says Todd Monken. Monken loves Lamar Jackson's different arm angles. Mike Macdonald says sacks are overrated, even though Ravens lead the league in sacks.
news

Ravens Defense Ready to Welcome Deshaun Watson to The Bank

It will be Deshaun Watson's first game at M&T Bank Stadium as a Cleveland Brown.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Completely Fine' After Injury Scare

An announcement will be coming soon on outside linebacker David Ojabo.
news

John Harbaugh Impressed By Kyle Hamilton's Strides in Year 2

Walk though practices on Friday have been working for the Ravens. John Harbaugh would be in favor of pushing back the trade deadline.
news

Zay Flowers Isn't Motivated to Outshine Fellow Rookie Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Mike Macdonald views having a surplus of talent at safety as a 'great problem.' Todd Monken likes where the offense is heading.
news

Rashod Bateman Feels He's 'Getting Back to His Old Self, Maybe Even Better'

John Harbaugh believes the Ravens have everything they need after not making a deadline deal. Lamar Jackson says opponents are holding Odell Beckham Jr. because they have to. The Ravens are wary of Seattle's wide receivers.
news

No Dire Need, But Ravens Are Busy Talking at Trade Deadline

Odell Beckham Jr. is 'playing really well' and is eager. John Harbaugh envisions a big second half of the season for Rashod Bateman.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising