Mark Andrews Has an 'Outside Chance' to Return This Season

Harbaugh said Andrews will be visiting Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, N.C. the next few days and that "nothing is completely definitive yet."

"It wasn't as bad as it could have been. It's a little cleaner than they initially thought, based on the MRI," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh expressed his "full confidence" in second-year tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar to step up with Andrews out, along with the team's receiving corps and others. But there's no doubt that getting Andrews back, even for a Super Bowl push, would be a huge boost.

Harbaugh said he didn't want to speculate now on what the timeline could be for a potential return, and he didn't want to speak for Andrews on his thoughts about returning.