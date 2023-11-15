Zay Flowers Is Gaining More Separation Than Anyone in the League

Nov 15, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

111523zay
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers didn't watch much football growing up. It was in high school when he first started tuning in to primetime NFL games.

"I remember enjoying watching them and wanting to play in them," he said.

As Flowers prepares for his primetime debut Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, you can feel the eagerness bubbling up inside him.

Flowers has had a strong rookie season so far. He had at least 50 total yards in his first seven games, becoming just the second receiver since 1970 to accomplish that feat to start a career. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the other.

Chase quickly became one of the NFL's top receivers and that has carried into his third season. When he got off to a slow start this year, Chase fumed to the media, saying, "I'm open. I'm always f------ open."

Flowers is making a case that he gets open just as much. According to Next Gen Stats, no wide receiver in the NFL (with a minimum of 20 targets) has gotten more separation versus man-to-man coverage than Flowers – 3.0 yards.

Flowers was routinely getting open against Browns cornerbacks last week and hauled in five of six targets for 73 yards.

"I pride myself on winning one-on-one matchups," Flowers said. "To get it and win and do what I do after I get the ball, that's what I pride myself on."

Cornerback Arthur Maulet, who jokingly jumped into an interview with Flowers, asked what his secret is to winning one-on-one.

"The secret? Just be quicker than everybody else," Flowers said with a laugh.

Over the course of the season, Flowers has been open (three or more yards of separation) on 55.9% of his targets, per Next Gen Stats. Lamar Jackson has had a tight window to throw to him (less than one yard of separation) only 5.9% of the time.

Despite that, Flowers is waiting for his "breakout" game. His season high came in his debut against the Houston Texans in Week 1, when he caught nine of 10 targets for 78 yards. He had to wait until Week 6, and a trip to London, to score his first touchdown and hasn't been back in the end zone since.

Surrounded by other playmakers, Flowers has seen the Ravens' most targets (68 to Mark Andrews' 59). He has nearly twice as many targets as any other Ravens wide receiver (Odell Beckham Jr. has 35). Yet it still feels like Flowers deserves more.

Perhaps it will come against the Bengals Thursday night, a team he beat with a 52-yard leaping grab in Week 2 – his longest catch of the year. Flowers had another big-play opportunity earlier in the game that Jackson overthrew. Jackson launched one too deep for him Sunday against the Browns, too.

Once they connect on the deep throws more often, Flowers may explode. Opponents seem to be trying to simply contain Flowers at this point, especially after he gets the ball. They're not aggressive in their pursuit, fearful that he could break their ankles with his "Joystick" cutbacks. The next step is beating them over the top.

"We've just got to make it happen," Flowers said. "You miss sometimes. You're not going to connect all the time. We've just got to keep building our connection and get it down."

The Bengals rank No. 10 in the league in the amount they use man-to-man coverage. Flowers should get some shots.

"I'm excited. I'm ready to play. This is my first one, so I want to see how it goes," Flowers said. "We've got on all-black [uniforms] too, so it should be fun."

Related Content

news

Tyus Bowser Still Hopes to Play This Season

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) has spent all season on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List but hopes to return down the stretch. 
news

Ravens Rule Out Ronnie Stanley, Marlon Humphrey Doubtful vs. Bengals

The Bengals ruled out WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard, but DE Trey Hendrickson is going to play.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3) host the Bengals (5-4) under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium in a key divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.
news

Mailbag: What's Going on in the Fourth Quarter?

What's the grade on the Ravens' run-pass ratio? Will there be more deep ball opportunities against the Bengals?
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens will be nationally broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Power Rankings: CBS Sports Knocks Ravens Down to No. 8

The Ravens fell in the Week 11 power rankings after their 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Debate Whether Ravens Are Serious Super Bowl Contenders

Eric DeCosta is ranked among the top 10 general managers. Justin Madubuike is 'in line to earn big dollars.' Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
news

Lamar Jackson Is 'Pissed Off' About Missed Deep Shots

John Harbaugh chooses his QB in the fourth quarter. The Ravens know the Bengals are a different offense this time.
news

Seven Ravens Missing From Tuesday's Practice

Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Ronnie Stanley (knee) aren't practicing, but the most surprising absence may be John Simpson.
news

Ravens Eye View: What Happened on Ravens' Fourth-Quarter Letdown vs. Browns

Here's what went wrong (and right) on both sides of the ball in the Ravens' 33-31 loss to the Browns.
news

Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Pushes Back on Criticism of Lamar Jackson By Stephen A, Smith, Shannon Sharpe

Is the glass half full or half empty for the Ravens? ESPN analyst says all four AFC North teams making the playoffs is not unrealistic.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising