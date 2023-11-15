Zay Flowers Is Gaining More Separation Than Anyone in the League

Zay Flowers didn't watch much football growing up. It was in high school when he first started tuning in to primetime NFL games.

"I remember enjoying watching them and wanting to play in them," he said.

As Flowers prepares for his primetime debut Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, you can feel the eagerness bubbling up inside him.

Flowers has had a strong rookie season so far. He had at least 50 total yards in his first seven games, becoming just the second receiver since 1970 to accomplish that feat to start a career. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was the other.

Chase quickly became one of the NFL's top receivers and that has carried into his third season. When he got off to a slow start this year, Chase fumed to the media, saying, "I'm open. I'm always f------ open."

Flowers is making a case that he gets open just as much. According to Next Gen Stats, no wide receiver in the NFL (with a minimum of 20 targets) has gotten more separation versus man-to-man coverage than Flowers – 3.0 yards.