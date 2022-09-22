Lamar Jackson Tells Funny Story About Pre-Draft Meeting With Bill Belichick

Jackson told Belichick he wasn't expecting him to be smiling. He doesn't remember now four years later, however, what it was that made the usually stone-faced head coach smile.

Belichick still remembers the encounter fondly as well.

"Great visit, spent a lot of time with him," Belichick told Boston reporters Wednesday. "Really interesting guy."

The Patriots had two cracks at drafting Jackson. Instead, they took offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn with pick No. 23 and running back Sony Michel at No. 31 – one pick before the Ravens traded back into the first round to grab Jackson.

There were tons of pre-draft questions about whether Jackson's style of play would translate to the NFL and whether he would be an efficient enough passer. Looking back on it now, Belichick knows Jackson has answered them.

"Without a doubt," Belichick said. "That's the type of player that's an MVP-type of candidate. I think he's more than answered them.