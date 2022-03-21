Late for Work 3/21: Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension 'Only Growing' With Recent QB Paydays

Last week saw a two-part story unfold between the Ravens and linebacker Za'Darius Smith as they were reportedly set to reunite, only for the deal to fall through. But Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculates there may be a third act between the parties after Smith remained unsigned through the weekend.

"Many have assumed that Smith had something else in hand. He didn't," Florio wrote. "He remains a free agent, with no obvious or apparent deals. And the money in free agency already is drying up. It'll be interesting to see whether Smith goes back to the Ravens at some point, seeking the deals away from which he walked. It also will be interesting to see whether the Ravens would put those deals back on the table."

Florio also reported the Ravens initially agreed to Smith and his agents' revised terms after other linebackers signed noteworthy contracts in the hours following his first agreement.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Smith and the Ravens had agreed on a contract per the basic terms (four years, $35 million), with incentives that would have pushed the total value to $50 million. Then, the player decided to back out," Florio wrote. "Smith and his agent then proposed a different deal to the Ravens. The Ravens accepted the revised terms. They were then told that Smith would make a decision the next day. The next day, Smith and his agent proposed a dramatically different deal. The Ravens passed, and that was that."