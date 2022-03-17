Late for Work 3/17: Ravens' Reported Reunion With Za'Darius Smith Earns 'Elite' Grade

Here's a sample of what else pundits were saying about Smith returning to the Ravens:

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan: "Grade: A. Baltimore needed some help rushing the passer a year after ranking 20th in pressure, according to PFF. A healthy Smith should provide the unit with the added spark it needs, as he blossomed into a Pro Bowl and All-Pro pass rusher during his three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, posting double-digit sacks in 2019 and 2020. Smith effectively missed the entire 2021 season due to injury, but now that he's back to full strength, he'll be a big addition to Baltimore's pass rush."

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski: "Grade: A. Odafe Oweh showed a lot of promise as a rookie, finishing second on the team with five sacks. His bookend, Tyus Bowser, managed seven. They're both still young and are learning to harness their physical tools, while Smith can come right in and help blow up the game plans of opposing offenses. As long as the 29-year-old remains healthy, he should help all three levels of a defense that finished among the bottom 10 in yards allowed last season."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Grade: B+. The Ravens badly needed an impact pass rusher and there was no expectation that they were going to be involved at the top of the edge rush market, featuring Von Miller and Chandler Jones. Smith was probably the best fit and the Ravens' familiarity with him from his first stint with the team should help. As long as Smith is healthy, his contract should represent very good value, too. Only the uncertainty about Smith's back prevents me from giving this move higher marks."

ESPN's Kevin Seifert: "Grade: B+. Signing with the Ravens gives Smith a friendly environment to reset his career. He played only 18 snaps last season because of a back injury that ultimately required surgery, and the injury came after he tried and failed to get the Packers to extend his contract following two Pro Bowl seasons in which he compiled 26 sacks. Smith, of course, spent his first four seasons with the Ravens, playing as a part-time pass-rusher. If there is any team that can ease him back into a productive role, it's Baltimore."

ESPN's Marcus Spears: "This is perfect for that style of defense. To put him opposite [Odafe] Oweh, a young player and a veteran that can play off each other, it's going to be phenomenal."

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "Bringing back Za'Darius Smith, who was drafted in the fifth round by Baltimore in 2015, for his third NFL contract is such a Ravens move. They know how he'll fit in their system, and they let him make huge money for a few years in Green Bay before returning home. Safety Marcus Williams and Smith are impact signings that should — along with better injury luck—help turn the Ravens' defense around."

Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox: "This is a beautiful reunion. Za'Darius Smith instantly upgrades the Ravens' pass rush. Smith has the versatility to line up inside on passing downs to help provide much-needed interior pressure as well. Paired with Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser, Baltimore suddenly has a dangerous group of edge rushers on paper. The Ravens can still add another pass rusher in the first round as well, or go with a defensive lineman or cornerback to continue to bolster Mike Macdonald's defense."