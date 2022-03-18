Late for Work 3/18: Pundits Speculate on Why the Za'Darius Smith Deal Fell Through

Takeaways From Ravens' First Week of Free Agency

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker looked at what we learned from the Ravens' first week of free agency. Here are some excerpts:

The Ravens' urgency matched the scale of their needs.

"So why did the Ravens come out hotter than usual? Well, they had more problems to address. The modern NFL is built on passing and stopping the pass. The Ravens did not do well enough at either in 2021. … As [General Manager Eric] DeCosta assessed his roster, he saw no big-play safety, no proven edge rusher and too few healthy bodies at offensive tackle. He could solve some of these problems with draft picks but not all of them. He could not afford to be complacent. … Though the Ravens acted boldly, they did not buy chaotically, as some teams flush with cap cash do. Each move addressed a specific deficiency from the last two seasons."

Morgan Moses might have been the niftiest signing of all.

"With [Ronnie] Stanley's health still a source of concern, the Ravens desperately needed stability at tackle, and there aren't many offensive linemen more stable than the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, who has started 16 games each of the last seven seasons. … If Moses can continue doing so and deliver the mistake-free play that became his trademark in Washington and New York, he would be worth more than the $15 million the Ravens agreed to pay him over the next three years. His deal could prove similar to the Kevin Zeitler signing last season — a modest expense for peace of mind at a key spot."

As much as they accomplished this week, the Ravens still need a rich draft class.