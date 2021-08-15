Lamar Jackson Falls From No. 1 to No. 24 on NFL Top 100

Last year, Jackson was coming off his record-setting 2019 MVP campaign. His 2020 stats didn't measure up, as his quarterback rating went from 113.3 to 99.3 and he had dips in passing yards, touchdowns and rushing yards.

However, Jackson did what his critics previously harped on – leading the Ravens to his first playoff win.

Even though he dropped on the list, he was still showered with glowing praise from players around the league. Former Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV (now with the Las Vegas Raiders) had Jackson at No. 5 on his list.

"I got to see him just break the league wide open," Snead said. "And just prove everyone wrong that he can be a dynamic passer and runner."

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and other players spoke about Jackson's elite athleticism. Garrett called him "Houdini."

"He's as quick as anybody on the field," Garrett said. "He's got jets. … I mean, it's just always a threat. You don't know really how to rush him."

NFL Films had a clip from Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline in the Ravens' playoff win.

"[He's] faster than the whole team," Vrabel muttered. "Can't tackle him. Not a lot of people can touch him on the field."

Jackson left a mark on Leonard, who remembered how he led Baltimore to a comeback 24-10 win, including a 9-yard touchdown run.

"That's a talent that you can't teach," Leonard said. "And that's a talent that will not be seen again for the next 15 years."