Lamar Jackson Has Another Record-Setting Day, Ties Michael Vick Rushing Mark

It was another record-setting day for Lamar Jackson in the Ravens' 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, Jackson tied Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Vick was one of Jackson's favorite players growing up, and he already broke his single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback in 2019. At this point, Jackson has set so many records he doesn't know how to react.

"Yes, that's cool. I don't know what to say," Jackson said. "It's pretty cool, though. I appreciate that. It's cool."

Here are other records Jackson either set or tied Sunday: