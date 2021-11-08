Lamar Jackson Has Another Record-Setting Day, Ties Michael Vick Rushing Mark

Nov 07, 2021 at 07:11 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110721-Lamar-Record
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

It was another record-setting day for Lamar Jackson in the Ravens' 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, Jackson tied Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Vick was one of Jackson's favorite players growing up, and he already broke his single-season rushing yards record for a quarterback in 2019. At this point, Jackson has set so many records he doesn't know how to react.

"Yes, that's cool. I don't know what to say," Jackson said. "It's pretty cool, though. I appreciate that. It's cool."

Here are other records Jackson either set or tied Sunday:

  • 22nd career 75-yard rushing game (most in NFL history, surpassing Vick)
  • 3rd career game with at least 250 passing yards and 100 rushing yards – ties Cam Newton for most in NFL history
  • 9th career game with at least 200 passing yards and 75 rushing yards – ties Russell Wilson for most in NFL history
  • 15th-straight game with a TD pass – ties franchise record that he set in 2019-20
  • 12th-straight win vs. NFC teams – ties Ken Stabler for most consecutive wins by a QB vs. NFC to begin a career

