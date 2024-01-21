Lamar Jackson Shuts Up Playoff Criticism With Four Touchdowns

When Jackson got a game ball from Harbaugh in the postgame locker room, he took it without emotion or any words. He had already said plenty at halftime.

Jackson lit up the offense with a profanity-laced talking to at halftime after it scored just 10 points and finished on a sour note with back-to-back sacks. He spent the first half under heavy pressure and Jackson wasn't happy about it.

The second half started with a 37-yard kickoff return by Devin Duvernay that put the Ravens near midfield. That seemed to be all the momentum the Ravens offense needed in the second half, as it ripped off three straight touchdown drives.

Jackson completed the next two passes for 28 yards, then ran in a 15-yard touchdown and the Ravens were suddenly back on top – never to look back again.

"We were on our heels there to start the second half. Then Lamar pretty much just took it over," Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "He made some exceptional plays, and we couldn't get him down.