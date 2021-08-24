Lamar Jackson Is Confident in His Chemistry With Receivers

"We worked out in Arizona, he was catching the ball pretty good," Jackson said. "He got fatigued. He started dropping a couple of passes. I was on him. I'm like, 'You're going to have to catch those in the game when you get tired.' He's been doing a great job in camp and OTAs as well."

Meanwhile, if you want to see chemistry, look no further than Jackson throwing to Andrews, which has been the most consistent combination in camp. Andrews has caught 156 passes for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with Baltimore, but he believes he and Jackson can take their output to another level in 2021.

"I think you've always got to kind of look yourself in the mirror – see what things you're good at, things that you're not so good at – and I know for us, Lamar and I, and the rest of the offense, we're always looking to grow and get better," Andrews said. "I think we've done a great job of kind of seeing where we're at and building off that. Each day, we're coming out here, taking it play-by-play, day-by-day and just getting better. If you do that every day, you're bound to get better."

Jackson has not seen any preseason action and isn't sure if he will play in Saturday's preseason finale against Washington.

"I'd love to play, get out there with my guys," Jackson said. "But that's coach's decision. I'm with him, whatever he decides."

But since his return after missing the first 10 days of training camp (Reserve/COVID-19) Jackson has thrown consistently at practice, and he has done extra work before and after with Quarterbacks Coach James Urban. Jackson looks like a quarterback ready for Week 1. While he believes in building chemistry, he doesn't believe it will be an issue.