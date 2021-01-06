Lamar Jackson Is Eager to Erase His Playoff Narrative

That has been the Ravens' mantra over the five-game winning streak that vaulted Baltimore back into the playoffs. Jackson has repeated "focus" and "finish" countless times.

"I would say I matured. I think I did, but it's easy for me to say that," Jackson said with a chuckle.

It's easy to forget that Jackson is just 23 years old because he's had so many successes at such a young age. But his teammates see a growing leader who won't let his past playoff outings faze him.

"Definitely seeing him elevate more as a captain, elevate more as a player … keep the main thing the main thing, no matter what happens," veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams said. "He's definitely continued to keep a composed and cool, level head. He's such a young quarterback and young guy, but he's definitely playing like a vet – and leading like one too."

"He's a different type of guy. His mindset, the way he thinks, that's not going to be something that's going to weigh him down or affect the way he plays in this game," tight end Mark Andrews said. "He's got big goals, we all do. We're all excited for this game. He's got a lot of teammates to help him out. … This is a different team with a different mindset."

Of course, too much gets put on Jackson for the Ravens' early playoff exits the past two years. That's life as an NFL quarterback.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked Wednesday about the feeling that Sunday's game is especially important for Jackson.

"Playoff games are big. They're opportunities, and it takes a lot to get to the playoffs," Harbaugh said. "It takes a lot; it takes a whole year worth of work to get back to the same spot. So, that's not lost on anybody. So, [it's] no different for Lamar than anybody else in that sense."

The Ravens' success in many ways rides on Jackson. But Baltimore isn't going to put too much pressure on its quarterback, and he won't either. Asked what's different in this meeting with the Titans than the previous two times, Jackson said "our mindset."