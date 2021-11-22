Lamar Jackson Is Feeling Better Monday

Lamar Jackson's health will be under a microscope this week after he missed Sunday's game in Chicago because of an illness that cleared up, then got worse one day later.

As an important week of preparations for the Cleveland Browns kicks off, Harbaugh is doing better.

"He felt good today," Harbaugh said Monday afternoon. "I don't know how good, but he was feeling much better today from what I was told. I haven't seen him."

Jackson woke up Sunday feeling worse than the day before, when he was curled up in a ball on the team flight to Chicago. Head Coach John Harbaugh said there was no way that even the ultra-competitive Jackson could have played against the Bears.

But Jackson is doing better Monday, giving the team optimism that he'll be able to go through a normal week of practice before "Sunday Night Football" against the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Asked whether the expectation is that Jackson will practice Tuesday, Harbaugh said "I hope he is."