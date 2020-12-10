Lamar Jackson Is Having Fun Again, And That's Bad News for His Opponents

There hadn't been as many smiles or elaborate end zone dances with teammates. There hadn't been any moments of Jackson relaxing with Oakley shades on the bench late in a game.

Everything this year seemed like a battle for Jackson. Every yard was tough to come by as opponents kept all eyes on the MVP. Every win was hard-fought. Every loss was tough to swallow.

So when Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, it was just another blow. He didn't say anything about it on social media. He just stewed and slept.

But Jackson is back now, both physically recovered from the virus, and perhaps emotionally too. When the going gets especially tough, sometimes you come out stronger on the other side. And it showed in the Ravens' win Tuesday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson said it feels like he and the Ravens are starting anew, refreshed for a playoff run in which they know they may need to win out. Harbaugh noticed it from Jackson and other players returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and he agreed that feeling can be contagious (no pun intended) across the team.

"Sometimes you don't realize how much something means to you," Harbaugh said. "I think these guys do realize how much it means to be playing in the National Football League, but the day-to-day, you don't realize how much it means to you until it gets taken away.