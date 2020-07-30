Lamar Jackson Ranked the Top Player of 2020 By His Peers

Everybody around the league was watching his weekly highlight reel, as Jackson had a season unlike any ever seen before.

Still, many of the offseason rankings – and "Madden" ratings – have given the edge to other signal-callers. Jackson is on the "Madden" cover and still rated as the game's third-best quarterback. The Athletic recently published their quarterback rankings and had Jackson in Tier 2 behind Mahomes, Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson, respectively.

Asked in an appearance on "The Lounge" podcast Wednesday whether he has a desire to prove that he is the best quarterback in the league, Jackson said he didn't really pay it much attention.

"I've just got to keep working for myself," he said. "I can't really worry about how people feel or who they see as the best. I've still got a lot to prove. Those guys have Super Bowls – I don't. So I've just got to get there. If we win a Super Bowl, then we can debate."