Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Despite being the 2019 NFL MVP, Jackson hasn't been one to leap at major endorsement deals. He has not teamed up with any major clothing brands, instead launching his own line called Era 8 Apparel.

Jackson became an Oakley athlete in August 2020, joining Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Derwin James, Aaron Jones and Trevon Diggs as Oakley-sponsored NFL players. Oakley and the NFL reached a four-year partnership before the 2019 season.

According to the release, Jackson has used Oakley's Football Shield throughout his football career, from high school to the NFL.

"Throughout his career, Jackson has overcome countless challenges and doubters with a calm and focused mindset, driven by a relentless passion to win," Oakley said in a press release. "Always remaining true to himself, he has rewritten what it means to be a quarterback and is leading the next generation in pushing forward the future of the sport."

"I let my game to do the talking," Jackson said. "My advice to the next generation is … just be yourself."