Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

May 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052021-Lamar

Now Lamar Jackson's signature look is also his sponsored look.

Lamar Jackson is the new face of the Oakley Football Shield, the brand announced Thursday morning.

The launch included a minute-long commercial that "puts the spotlight on Jackson's unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself."

Despite being the 2019 NFL MVP, Jackson hasn't been one to leap at major endorsement deals. He has not teamed up with any major clothing brands, instead launching his own line called Era 8 Apparel.

Jackson became an Oakley athlete in August 2020, joining Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Derwin James, Aaron Jones and Trevon Diggs as Oakley-sponsored NFL players. Oakley and the NFL reached a four-year partnership before the 2019 season.

According to the release, Jackson has used Oakley's Football Shield throughout his football career, from high school to the NFL.

"Throughout his career, Jackson has overcome countless challenges and doubters with a calm and focused mindset, driven by a relentless passion to win," Oakley said in a press release. "Always remaining true to himself, he has rewritten what it means to be a quarterback and is leading the next generation in pushing forward the future of the sport."

"I let my game to do the talking," Jackson said. "My advice to the next generation is … just be yourself."

The Pro Football Shield was created specifically for one of football's most popular helmets, the Riddell Speedflex. The Pro Shield is available with Prizm Lens technology, which is engineered to enhance color and contrast on the field so athletes can see details more clearly and quickly.

Lamar Jackson’s Oakley Photoshoot

Check out the face of the Oakley Face Shield, Lamar Jackson.

