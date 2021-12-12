Lamar Jackson Suffers Ankle Injury in Cleveland, Ruled Out

Dec 12, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121221-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson exited Sunday's game in Cleveland with an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out as the second half began.

Jackson was hit low by Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah after throwing a pass as he rolled to his right.

Jackson got up limping and slowly went off the field. He was immediately carted to the locker room.

Losing Jackson is the most brutal blow for an already injury-decimated Ravens squad on both sides of the ball.

Jackson's replacement, Tyler Huntley, at least has some experience. He started several weeks ago in Chicago when Jackson was too ill to play.

However, the second-year quarterback entered the game already with a 10-0 deficit after the Ravens offense got off to a slow start even with Jackson under center. Jackson was 4-of-4 for 17 yards and had two carries for five yards.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh) went to the sideline in the first quarter. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (concussion) has also been ruled out.

