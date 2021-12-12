Lamar Jackson Suffers Ankle Injury in Cleveland, Ruled Out

Losing Jackson is the most brutal blow for an already injury-decimated Ravens squad on both sides of the ball.

Jackson's replacement, Tyler Huntley, at least has some experience. He started several weeks ago in Chicago when Jackson was too ill to play.

However, the second-year quarterback entered the game already with a 10-0 deficit after the Ravens offense got off to a slow start even with Jackson under center. Jackson was 4-of-4 for 17 yards and had two carries for five yards.