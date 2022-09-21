Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Limited, Wearing Arm Sleeve

Sep 21, 2022 at 05:44 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Clifton-Brown
by Ryan Mink & Clifton Brown
092122-Jackson
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson & QB Tyler Huntley

Lamar Jackson wore a sleeve on his throwing arm during Wednesday's practice and participated on a limited basis.

However, the franchise quarterback said there was no reason to wonder about his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

"I'll be out there Sunday, I'll be out there tomorrow (Thursday) in practice," Jackson said.

Asked if he threw on Wednesday, Jackson gave a classic answer.

"No, I'm going to throw Sunday. A lot Sunday," Jackson said.

Jackson said the sleeve he wore included an elbow pad, and that he was not wearing any additional padding under the sleeve.

Jackson is coming off a superb performance against the Dolphins, despite the Ravens suffering their first loss of the season. Head Coach John Harbaugh concurred that he was not concerned about Jackson's status for Sunday.

"It's just a normal course of the season type thing," Harbaugh said. "He practiced today. He'll be playing on Sunday."

Brandon Stephens Returns, Marlon Humphrey Sidelined

The Ravens got some good news in their secondary as cornerback Brandon Stephens (quad) was back on the field after he missed the Week 2 loss. Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams, who went down with an ankle injury late in the game, was also back on the field Wednesday. Both were limited.

Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters did not practice Wednesday. Humphrey is dealing with a groin injury that limited him in Sunday's game and Peters got the day off as he continues to build up after last year's season-ending injury.

Devin Duvernay Doesn't Practice, But No Symptoms

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, but is headed in the right direction.

"He got hit right in the head after he caught the ball; I don't know if they're looking at that in the league office or not," Harbaugh said. "He didn't have many symptoms – he had actually no symptoms. So, it's looking positive."

Duvernay has caught all six targets so far this season for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

In other good wide receiver news, James Proche II (groin) returned to the field after missing last week.

Ronnie Stanley Still Limited

Ronnie Stanley has been practicing every other day the past two weeks on a limited basis. He was still limited Wednesday as he enters his third week of practice.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, who was hoping to play Sunday against the Dolphins, was again a full practice participant Wednesday.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) joined the injury report as a limited participant. Defensive tackle Travis Jones was full.

Ravens veteran defenders Calais Campbell and Justin Houston got the day off from practice.

Two Patriots Starters Sit Out

New England safety Kyle Duggar (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) didn't practice Wednesday. The Patriots had six other players who were limited.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Hopes Ravens Sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Blake Martinez

Josh Ross' injury is not season-ending. Lamar Jackson knows it's difficult to anticipate Bill Belichick's game plan. Odafe Oweh says he'll adjust to how opponents are blocking him.

news

Ravens Sign Linebacker Brandon Copeland to Practice Squad

Sykesville native and Gilman School grad Brandon Copeland has been signed to Baltimore's practice squad.

news

Mailbag: Is the Ravens Secondary in Trouble?

Why did the Ravens show a Cover-Zero blitz in the fourth quarter? Can J.K. Dobbins fix the run game issues? Will Ben Cleveland play?

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble But Remain in Top 10

Baltimore's loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them in the power rankings, but not far.

news

Late for Work 9/21: Ravens Reportedly Bring in Jason Pierre-Paul, Blake Martinez for Visits

The Ravens are among the scariest teams in the NFL. Justin Tucker's pregame routine is inspired by Adam Vinatieri. Lamar Jackson rises in Offensive Player Rankings.

news

Late for Work 9/20: History Suggests Ravens Will Bounce Back From Painful Defeat

Lamar Jackson is among the early MVP favorites. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec says going for it on fourth-and-short in the fourth quarter 'was absolutely the right decision.'

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Explains Blown Coverages on Long Touchdowns to Tyreek Hill

Harbaugh gives 'thumbs up' on Justice Hill's potential for more carries. Nick Boyle has a 'good chance' to be active in Week 3. Even in defeat, the Ravens' ability to handle blitz pressure was answered.

news

Ravens Place Linebacker Josh Ross on Injured Reserve

Undrafted rookie linebacker Josh Ross suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

news

Steven Means Suffers Torn Achilles, Out for Year

The Ravens' outside linebacker corps is now even thinner. Devin Duvernay and Pepe Williams injuries don't look serious.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 2 vs. Dolphins

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters weren't full-go and three rookie defensive backs topped 50% of the snaps.

news

What the Dolphins Said After Comeback Win Over Ravens

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill talk about how they were able to mount a huge comeback against the Ravens defense.

Find Tickets
Advertising