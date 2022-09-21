Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Limited, Wearing Arm Sleeve

Lamar Jackson wore a sleeve on his throwing arm during Wednesday's practice and participated on a limited basis.
However, the franchise quarterback said there was no reason to wonder about his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
"I'll be out there Sunday, I'll be out there tomorrow (Thursday) in practice," Jackson said.
Asked if he threw on Wednesday, Jackson gave a classic answer.
"No, I'm going to throw Sunday. A lot Sunday," Jackson said.
Jackson said the sleeve he wore included an elbow pad, and that he was not wearing any additional padding under the sleeve.
Jackson is coming off a superb performance against the Dolphins, despite the Ravens suffering their first loss of the season. Head Coach John Harbaugh concurred that he was not concerned about Jackson's status for Sunday.
"It's just a normal course of the season type thing," Harbaugh said. "He practiced today. He'll be playing on Sunday."
Brandon Stephens Returns, Marlon Humphrey Sidelined
The Ravens got some good news in their secondary as cornerback Brandon Stephens (quad) was back on the field after he missed the Week 2 loss. Rookie cornerback Pepe Williams, who went down with an ankle injury late in the game, was also back on the field Wednesday. Both were limited.
Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters did not practice Wednesday. Humphrey is dealing with a groin injury that limited him in Sunday's game and Peters got the day off as he continues to build up after last year's season-ending injury.
Devin Duvernay Doesn't Practice, But No Symptoms
Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, but is headed in the right direction.
"He got hit right in the head after he caught the ball; I don't know if they're looking at that in the league office or not," Harbaugh said. "He didn't have many symptoms – he had actually no symptoms. So, it's looking positive."
Duvernay has caught all six targets so far this season for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
In other good wide receiver news, James Proche II (groin) returned to the field after missing last week.
Ronnie Stanley Still Limited
Ronnie Stanley has been practicing every other day the past two weeks on a limited basis. He was still limited Wednesday as he enters his third week of practice.
Running back J.K. Dobbins, who was hoping to play Sunday against the Dolphins, was again a full practice participant Wednesday.
Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) joined the injury report as a limited participant. Defensive tackle Travis Jones was full.
Ravens veteran defenders Calais Campbell and Justin Houston got the day off from practice.
Two Patriots Starters Sit Out
New England safety Kyle Duggar (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) didn't practice Wednesday. The Patriots had six other players who were limited.