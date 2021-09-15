Lamar Jackson Might Stick With His Gold Cleats

Sep 15, 2021 at 06:35 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091521-Cleats
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson didn't plan to wear gold cleats in Las Vegas, but he might stick with the flashy look.

Jackson's gold cleats caused quite the stir on social media Monday night, with even NBA superstar LeBron James weighing in.

On Wednesday, Jackson said the cleats were not his idea.

"That was the equipment guys that put them in my locker," Jackson said. "I saw it and I was like, 'I finna wear those.' Everyone liked it.

"I wasn't thinking about the gold cleats till I saw them in the locker room when I got there. I didn't know nothing about it."

As Jackson walked off the press conference podium, a reporter asked him whether he planned to wear them again. Jackson said it was up to the equipment staff.

If superstition is involved, Jackson might not have the gold cleats in his locker after Monday night's hard-luck loss.

Then again, up next is the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium. Considering Jackson is 0-3 against the Chiefs, maybe the gold cleats could be the anti-kryptonite?

