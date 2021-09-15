Lamar Jackson Might Stick With His Gold Cleats

On Wednesday, Jackson said the cleats were not his idea.

"That was the equipment guys that put them in my locker," Jackson said. "I saw it and I was like, 'I finna wear those.' Everyone liked it.

"I wasn't thinking about the gold cleats till I saw them in the locker room when I got there. I didn't know nothing about it."

As Jackson walked off the press conference podium, a reporter asked him whether he planned to wear them again. Jackson said it was up to the equipment staff.

If superstition is involved, Jackson might not have the gold cleats in his locker after Monday night's hard-luck loss.