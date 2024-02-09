Lamar Jackson Wants the Naysayers to Keep Chirping

Lamar Jackson ran out of adjectives to describe his feelings at NFL Honors Thursday night in Las Vegas.
"Everything that's positive," he said with a chuckle.
But Jackson doesn't want to just hear the praise. He wants his doubters to keep chirping as well.
"I need the naysayers to keep going, keep adding fuel to that fire for me to keep being Lamar Jackson," he said afterwards.
Jackson is in elite company now with two MVPs. He's only the 11th player in league history to win it multiple times, and at 27 years old, he's the youngest quarterback to do so.
The other 10 multi-time MVPs are all either in the Hall of Fame or sure to be in there someday (Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes). Jackson probably punched his ticket to Canton this season.
But his naysayers still have a leg to stand on. All 10 of the other multi-time MVPs have finished their career with at least one Super Bowl or league championship. That is the hurdle Jackson, who has a 2-4 playoff record, needs to clear.
"It's an honor to be amongst the greatest of all time. To do stuff like this is incredible," Jackson said. "I never thought I would be a two-time MVP. If anything, I thought I would be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback by now. Sky's the limit. I feel like I still have work to improve on and stuff to prove to the naysayers."
It was a bitter pill for Jackson to have to accept his second MVP in the same town where the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Super Bowl.
That's where Jackson thought he would be after leading the Ravens to the league's best regular season record and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but a shocking 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship ended Baltimore's season prematurely. Less than two weeks later, Jackson was still stinging from the loss.
"Just because we worked so hard. It's a long season, and for you to get all the way to the door and no one's home … you're knocking on the door and no one comes to answer. That's what it feels like," Jackson said.
"I just feel like we need to take it up a notch to be where we need to be. Once we're in the there, I feel like we're going to bring it home. No doubt in my mind whatsoever, but we have to get there first."
Jackson is leaning on his faith in these difficult moments, saying "God had different plans." He's also counting on the naysayers to keep pushing him to break through. He's thrived on proving them wrong over his entire career, and to silence them once and for all, he needs to win a championship.
"Keep the naysayers going. Keep us being the underdogs," Jackson said. "I need them. I just need them bad."