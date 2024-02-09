Lamar Jackson Wants the Naysayers to Keep Chirping

It was a bitter pill for Jackson to have to accept his second MVP in the same town where the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Super Bowl.

That's where Jackson thought he would be after leading the Ravens to the league's best regular season record and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, but a shocking 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship ended Baltimore's season prematurely. Less than two weeks later, Jackson was still stinging from the loss.

"Just because we worked so hard. It's a long season, and for you to get all the way to the door and no one's home … you're knocking on the door and no one comes to answer. That's what it feels like," Jackson said.