Lamar Jackson Not Doesn't Practice Thursday, Lack of Practice 'Does Become a Concern'

"That's pretty much my mindset every week; [I'm] just preparing as if I'm going to be the starter. So, I'm treating it like it's not a different week," Huntley said. "I feel like it's a great thing that I'm getting a lot of reps, [and] last week I got a lot of reps. It's just a good thing that I'm actually in the gameplan."

Another concern for every team around the league is the possibility of their starting quarterback going on the COVID-19 list. The Ravens signed veteran Josh Johnson just in case, but with Jackson sidelined, Huntley said he's taking extra precautions this week.