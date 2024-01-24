Lamar Jackson Wins Pro Football Writers of America MVP Award  

Lamar Jackson is likely going to be named the NFL MVP in a couple weeks, and writers agree.

The Pro Football Writers of America named Jackson its Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season after he led the Ravens to the AFC North title and the NFL's best record. Jackson and safety Kyle Hamilton were also named to PFWA All-NFL Team.

Jackson, the 50th MVP honored by the PFWA, also won the award in 2019 and is the ninth player in NFL history to win multiple PFWA MVP awards. The Ravens have won three PFWA MVP awards all time, with running back Jamal Lewis winning in 2003.

In 16 regular season games this year, Jackson threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns with career highs in completion percentage (67.2) and yards per completion (8). He also led the Ravens (821 yards) in rushing while averaging 5.5 yards per carry and five touchdowns.

Jackson's seven 50-yard rushing games gave Jackson 54 in his career, tying Michael Vick's all-time mark for quarterbacks. He also became the first quarterback to rush for 700 or more yards in five consecutive seasons, and he was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Weeks 7 and 17 while leading the Ravens to a 13-4 regular season.