Lamar Jackson Limited By Quad Injury at Practice

Nov 30, 2022 at 05:31 PM
Lamar Jackson has another new injury designation, as the Ravens' superstar quarterback is now dealing with a quad issue.

Jackson practiced Wednesday but was limited, according to the team's injury report.

Last week, a hip injury sidelined Jackson for Wednesday's practice but he returned as a full participant the next two days and played in Jacksonville. The week before that, Jackson was out of Friday's practice due to an illness.

He has not missed a game this season.

Jackson was scheduled to talk with reporters Wednesday but did not after meeting with trainers before the end of practice. He is now scheduled to speak Thursday or Friday.

