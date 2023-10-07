50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson's Time for a Pittsburgh Moment

The Ravens have a chance to jump out to an early lead in the AFC North with a third road victory against a division rival.

Here are my thoughts on Sunday's Week 5 game in Pittsburgh, all in 50 words or less:

It's time for Lamar Jackson's Pittsburgh moment. Think of all the ones Joe Flacco had, each seemingly serving as a building block in this rivalry. When you're going to be a Raven for a long time, as Jackson is, beating the Steelers is part of the deal.