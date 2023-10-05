Zay Flowers on Mike Tomlin's Glowing Remarks, Playing His First Steelers Game

The Steelers could have drafted Flowers in April, and there was plenty of buzz about that possibility. They had the 17th-overall pick but traded up three spots to draft left tackle Broderick Jones instead. Jones is expected to make the first start of his career Sunday with veteran Dan Moore Jr. injured.

Did Flowers think he might end up a Steeler?

"Not too much, but when I talked to [Tomlin] at the Combine, I kind of had it in my head like, 'Maybe I'll end up here.' Because he had seen me play so much because his son was there," Flowers said. "So I thought there was a chance, but I never really pictured myself playing there."