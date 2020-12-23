Lamar Jackson Reacts to Not Making the Pro Bowl

Jackson ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards (2,461) and is tied for 17th with 21 passing touchdowns. However, nobody comes close to matching his impact on the ground, where Jackson ranks 12th in the NFL in rushing yards (828) and has seven touchdowns.

Jackson's overall impact and his importance to the Ravens' offense certainly make an argument for the reigning MVP to be a Pro Bowler, even though his stats aren't as eye-popping as a year ago. Plus, he's played some of his best games recently, after the Pro Bowl voting had already ended.

Jackson has talked time and time again about his only focus being on winning the ultimate prize of the Super Bowl. He got all the single-season individual accomplishments a player could ask for last year.