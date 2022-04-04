Late for Work 4/4: Lamar Jackson Reaches Out to Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf

"[The Ravens] thought they [had a quarterback in place for years to come]," Florio wrote. "And maybe they'll have Jackson for seven full seasons. Or maybe they'll decide after his fifth season that, as the Chief[s] did with Tyreek Hill, the Packers did with Davante Adams, and the Seahawks did with Russell Wilson, the time has come to maximize the potential return on Jackson's contractual rights."

Former NFL Executive Suggests Ravens 'Need to Give Themselves an Option' By Drafting a Quarterback

While many speculate regarding the Ravens and Jackson's contract, former NFL General Manager Randy Mueller thinks it would be wise for the team to "at least give themselves an option" at quarterback by taking one early in the 2022 draft.

"By not being willing to sign a deal now, Jackson is giving the Ravens the opportunity to look for options," Mueller wrote for Heavy.com. "Nobody, including the media, could question their thought process. It makes perfect sense. Nobody here is suggesting Baltimore move on from Jackson. I am suggesting that the Ravens need to give themselves an option."

The option Mueller is suggesting is Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the second round.

"[Zappe] is accurate, he is comfortable in the pocket, he has plenty of arm strength to go with anticipation and for my money can make all the NFL throws needed to be successful," Mueller wrote. "I see similarities with other 6-foot-tall QBs who have been successful in the last decade in the NFL.

"Nobody thinks you can replace Jackson with an unproven second-round pick, but he gives them options and might give their pass game a shot in the arm as well…At a minimum, it's an option that they currently don't have."

While Mueller considers it "perfect sense" for the Ravens to draft a quarterback with their No. 45-overall pick, it would undoubtedly shock the fanbase and fan the flames of takes regarding the current situation.