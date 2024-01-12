Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton Voted First-Team AP All-Pro

Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith have been named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the second time, while Kyle Hamilton is a first-team All-Pro for the first time.

Three Ravens were named second-team All-Pro for the first time in their careers – defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Patrick Queen, and fullback Patrick Ricard.

The Associated Press voted for 12 players on offense and defense this year, adding fullback and slot corner to the voting.

Jackson is expected to be named the NFL's MVP for a second time, after a season in which he had career bests in completions (307), completion percentage (67.2) and passing yards (3,678), while also rushing for a team-high 821 yards. This week he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December/January, winning that honor for the third time in his career. The last time Jackson was a first-team All-Pro was in 2019, when he won his first MVP award by a unanimous vote.

Smith was also a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and finished with at least 100 tackles for the seventh consecutive season, leading Baltimore with 158. He has been an inspirational defensive leader since arriving midway through last season in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Smith had the sixth-most tackles in the league (158), as well as 1.5 sacks, one interception, and a forced fumble.

Hamilton blossomed into one of the league's top defensive players in only his second season. He was the first NFL defender since Tyrann Mathieu in 2015 to notch four interceptions and at least 10 tackles for loss in a single season. Hamilton also had three sacks and 13 passes defensed, playing all over Baltimore's formation as an impact player for the NFL's best defense, which gave up a league-low 16.5 points per game.

Madubuike also had a breakout season with a career-high 13 sacks to lead all NFL defensive linemen. He recorded at least a half-sack in 11 straight games (weeks 4-15), tying the record for the longest streak in NFL history. Madubuike is a dominant player who often occupies two offensive linemen, creating opportunities for himself and others to make plays.

Queen had a career-high 133 tackles (84 solo) and matched a career high with six passes defensed, while adding 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also been one of Baltimore's most durable players, starting all 67 games since being drafted in 2020. He is the only NFL defender to produce at least 400 tackles, 10 sacks and 10 takeaways since he entered the league in 2020.