Monday, Jul 13, 2020 04:10 PM

Lamar Jackson's 'Madden 21' Ratings Are Out

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

071320-Lamar-Madden
EA Sports/Madden/EA Sports/Madden

Lamar Jackson was basically a cheat code in last year's "Madden". After an MVP season, and with his likeness on the cover, Jackson is even better.

The "Madden 21" player ratings are being released this week, and as one would expect, Jackson ranks prominently in them.

Jackson was given the game's fastest speed rating (96) among quarterbacks by far. The next fastest quarterback behind Jackson is Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (91), followed by Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints (90), Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders (88) and former Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor (87) of the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for overall rankings, Jackson is rated the third-best overall quarterback with rating of 94, trailing top-rated quarterback Patrick Mahomes (99) of the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson (97) of the Seattle Seahawks.

Some will argue that Jackson should be rated even higher overall. He beat out Mahomes and Wilson to win the MVP award last season, and Jackson led the league in touchdown passes (36) while setting the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a victory in the Super Bowl after winning the MVP award in 2019, and Jackson hopes to follow that same path in 2020 by leading Baltimore to a Super Bowl victory.

Jackson had an overall quarterback rating of 79 last year in Madden, another illustration of how quickly Jackson has changed the narrative about his play. Clearly, Jackson will be among the most popular quarterback choices for Madden players this year.

Related Content

Left: WR James Proche; Right: WR Devin Duvernay
news

Robert Griffin III Likes Ravens Rookie Receivers 

After working out with Ravens draft picks Devin Duvernay and James Proche this offseason, quarterback Robert Griffin III is impressed.
Steelers LB Bud Dupree
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' Bud Dupree Reportedly Files Grievance

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (Ochocinco) challenges rookie Tee Higgins. Browns pass rusher Olivier Vernon agrees to restructured contract that ensures he'll stay in 2020.
Ravens Huddle
news

Late for Work 7/13: Consensus Among Ravens' Most Important Players in 2020

Mark Ingram says Lamar Jackson is going to get paid. A look at the most underrated moves this offseason. How will the running back competition play out? 
Left: Chris Moore; Right: Jaleel Scott
news

Training Camp Breakdown: Wide Receiver

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown could be ready for a breakout season, and it's an important training camp for Miles Boykin. Competition will be tight for the final spot.
WR Marquise Brown
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens' offseason MVP has to be Hollywood Brown. Disagreeing with fans on the All-Time Team voting. Reaction to Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes.
QB Lamar Jackson Mural
news

SociaLight: Check Out This Fan's Epic Lamar Jackson Mural 

Left: WR Derrick Mason; Right:QB Joe Flacco
news

Analyzing Fans' Vote on the All-Time Ravens Team

The voting at quarterback was tight, but one wide receiver was a huge snub and there were other close calls.
Revealing the Ravens' All-Time 25 Team
news

Revealing the Ravens' All-Time 25 Team

Fans cast more than 8,000 votes. See if your favorite players made the cut.
LB Patrick Queen
news

Late for Work 7/10: Patrick Queen Is No. 2 Among Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidates

ESPN analyst says he'd take Lamar Jackson if he was starting a franchise. The Ravens are the most complete team in the NFL. Ronnie Stanley is the one player the Ravens must not lose next offseason.
Left: RB Justice Hill; Right: RB Gus Edwards
news

Training Camp Breakdown: Running Backs

The addition of J. K. Dobbins adds more depth to talented running back pool.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 7/9: Lamar Jackson Not in Top 5 in ESPN's Quarterback Rankings

Pro Football Focus projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Ravens' record this season. Safeties Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark are primed to build on last year's success. Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's bulked-up physique catches Jerry Jeudy's attention.

Advertising