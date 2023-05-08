Lamar Jackson's Signing Pen Is Up for Auction

All proceeds generated by the auction of the player's signing pen will go toward the Ravens Foundation, which is the team's charitable arm committed to encouraging and enabling the healthy development of youth in Baltimore and other parts of Maryland.

Jackson's pen isn't the only one available for purchase. The Ravens have launched auctions for other players' pens too, and fans can now expect them after signings.

Every player uses three different pens to sign his new contract, each inscribed with his name, signature and signing date. One pen is kept by the player, one is kept by the Ravens, and the third goes to auction. The pens and inscriptions are provided and produced by Meritage Jewelers.