Lamar Jackson Ties Dan Marino With 25th Career Win

Perhaps most importantly after his four-turnover game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Jackson didn't turn the ball over once in Indianapolis.

It was a tough week for Jackson. He had to get over a bitter loss to the team's chief rival that he took the primary blame for. Then he had to face a fast and tough Colts defense that entered the game ranked No. 2 in the NFL.

The Colts made it tough on Jackson early on, but he and the offense got humming in the second half, helping Baltimore secure its sixth win of the season.

Jackson also got another feather in his cap. It was his first win after trailing at halftime, as Indianapolis had a 10-7 lead at the break.