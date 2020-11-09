Lamar Jackson Ties Dan Marino With 25th Career Win

Last year was very pretty for MVP Lamar Jackson. This season hasn't been quite as beautiful, but one thing hasn't changed.
Jackson keeps getting wins.
With a gritty performance in Sunday's 24-10 victory in Indianapolis, Jackson tied Dan Marino for the best start to a quarterback's career with a 25-5 record in his first 30 starts.
"It's pretty cool that I'm up there with a Hall of Famer but still got to win each and every game so it's alright," Jackson said.
Jackson was 19-of-23 for 170 yards passing and didn't miss a throw in the entire second half. He led the Ravens in rushing with 13 carries for 58 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
Perhaps most importantly after his four-turnover game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Jackson didn't turn the ball over once in Indianapolis.
It was a tough week for Jackson. He had to get over a bitter loss to the team's chief rival that he took the primary blame for. Then he had to face a fast and tough Colts defense that entered the game ranked No. 2 in the NFL.
The Colts made it tough on Jackson early on, but he and the offense got humming in the second half, helping Baltimore secure its sixth win of the season.
Jackson also got another feather in his cap. It was his first win after trailing at halftime, as Indianapolis had a 10-7 lead at the break.
"We always hear about it in the press and stuff how we never came back and stuff like that, so it's good I guess," Jackson said. "We want to win every game. We don't want to be behind during the game, but it is what it is and we came out with the victory. It's pretty good. It shows what our team is made of."