Lamar Jackson Ties Dan Marino With 25th Career Win

Nov 08, 2020 at 07:09 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110820-NEWS-Lamar-Jackson-Dan-Marino
Left: NFL legend QB Dan Marino drops back for a pass (AP Photo/John Dunn); Right: Lamar Jackson runs against the Indianapolis Colts (Baltimore Ravens/Shawn Hubbard)

Last year was very pretty for MVP Lamar Jackson. This season hasn't been quite as beautiful, but one thing hasn't changed.

Jackson keeps getting wins.

With a gritty performance in Sunday's 24-10 victory in Indianapolis, Jackson tied Dan Marino for the best start to a quarterback's career with a 25-5 record in his first 30 starts.

"It's pretty cool that I'm up there with a Hall of Famer but still got to win each and every game so it's alright," Jackson said.

Jackson was 19-of-23 for 170 yards passing and didn't miss a throw in the entire second half. He led the Ravens in rushing with 13 carries for 58 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps most importantly after his four-turnover game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Jackson didn't turn the ball over once in Indianapolis.

It was a tough week for Jackson. He had to get over a bitter loss to the team's chief rival that he took the primary blame for. Then he had to face a fast and tough Colts defense that entered the game ranked No. 2 in the NFL.

The Colts made it tough on Jackson early on, but he and the offense got humming in the second half, helping Baltimore secure its sixth win of the season.

Jackson also got another feather in his cap. It was his first win after trailing at halftime, as Indianapolis had a 10-7 lead at the break.

"We always hear about it in the press and stuff how we never came back and stuff like that, so it's good I guess," Jackson said. "We want to win every game. We don't want to be behind during the game, but it is what it is and we came out with the victory. It's pretty good. It shows what our team is made of."

Related Content

news

Ravens Offense Comes Alive in Second Half

The Ravens turned up the tempo and got the ball moving after a tough first half against a fast Colts defense.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win in Indy

The Ravens are toughening. The change in offensive tempo was decisive. Everybody stepped up on defense. John Harbaugh had a very good day.
news

Ravens' Hampered Defense Rallies Behind Playmaking Marcus Peters

With Marlon Humphrey sidelined, Marcus Peters took his turnover prowess to another level with two takeaways.
news

Calais Campbell's Calf Strain Injury Is "Not Serious"

Ravens Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell was injured on the game's first series against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Mark Ingram Inactive, Dez Bryant Active vs. Colts

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) are both active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Colts

Here's how to tune into Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Ravens Bring Up Terrell Bonds, Kristian Welch to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore placed wide receiver Chris Moore on injured reserve with a thigh injury.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts 

The Ravens (5-2) travel to face the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) in a matchup between two AFC playoff contenders.
news

Six Players Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens' defense will be much closer to full strength for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

L.J. Fort Ruled Out for Colts Game With Finger Injury

The starting inside linebacker was activated from the COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

It's long past time to move on from Baltimore vs. Colts. The Ravens' pass rush needs to step up this week. Bringing back Jimmy Smith is one of the Ravens' smartest moves of 2020.

Advertising