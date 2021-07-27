Lamar Jackson Will Change His Jersey Number If He Wins a Super Bowl

Jackson said he was assigned No. 8 when he got to Louisville. His mom told him the No. 8 stands for new beginnings in the Bible, so Jackson stuck with it for the symbolism.

Jackson became a Heisman Trophy winner in No. 8. He became a first-round pick and a unanimous NFL MVP in No. 8. Now he wants to win a championship in that number before hanging it up.

"I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1. I want to do that here at the Ravens," Jackson said. "I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on – do as much as I can with No. 8 on – and then come back and do the same thing with No. 1 on. I'm dead serious. I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1."

For Jackson, it's all about winning. He has compiled a 30-7 regular-season record during his three-year career, but three playoff exits before reaching the AFC championship sting him.

Jackson got his first playoff victory last season in Tennessee, but he said losing the following week in Buffalo erased it in his mind.