Lamar Jackson Will Change His Jersey Number If He Wins a Super Bowl

Jul 27, 2021 at 11:48 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072721-Lamar-Jersey
Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's No. 8 is one of the hottest jerseys, but the quarterback could switch it down the line.

During this week's appearance on "The Lounge" podcast, Jackson said he would change to No. 1 if he wins a Super Bowl.

"If we win a Super Bowl, I'm going No. 1," Jackson said. "That's my first number ever. My dad told me, 'Get No. 1 because that's the best. You're the best.' That always stuck with me."

Jackson said he was assigned No. 8 when he got to Louisville. His mom told him the No. 8 stands for new beginnings in the Bible, so Jackson stuck with it for the symbolism.

Jackson became a Heisman Trophy winner in No. 8. He became a first-round pick and a unanimous NFL MVP in No. 8. Now he wants to win a championship in that number before hanging it up.

"I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1. I want to do that here at the Ravens," Jackson said. "I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on – do as much as I can with No. 8 on – and then come back and do the same thing with No. 1 on. I'm dead serious. I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1."

For Jackson, it's all about winning. He has compiled a 30-7 regular-season record during his three-year career, but three playoff exits before reaching the AFC championship sting him.

Jackson got his first playoff victory last season in Tennessee, but he said losing the following week in Buffalo erased it in his mind.

"I feel like it started over, like I didn't really win," Jackson said. "I'm back like I have a lot more to prove. I want to get to the big dance. I want to get to the big dance without talking about it as much this year. Take it one game at a time."

The night Jackson was drafted, he told the world that he was going to deliver Baltimore a Super Bowl. He's been chasing it ever since, and that won't change. But Jackson also feels he has sometimes gotten too wrapped up in looking ahead to the Super Bowl.

"I'm going to stand on that [draft night proclamation] until we get it, but we have to focus on the game that's in front of us," Jackson said. "If we're worried about the Super Bowl, these opponents are just hitting us in our face. We weren't even able to make it to the Super Bowl. So we have to focus on the task at hand, the guys in front of us each and every week. That's how we're going to make it to where we want to be.

"It's all about now. I want to focus on the Raiders – that's it. I don't want to speak about playoffs, Super Bowl, nothing like that. Everybody knows we want that, everybody knows we're chasing that. Nobody's shying away from it. But we have to focus on the task at hand. We can't peak too soon."

072621_Lounge

305: Lamar Jackson Joins The Lounge

Lamar Jackson talks about his contract situation, ongoing criticism, outlook for the passing attack, Super Bowl expectations and more as training camp kicks off.

Listen Here

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Nick Boyle's Return Delayed By Knee Clean-Up Procedure

The Ravens are in the 90-percent range of COVID-19 vaccination rate. Tyus Bowser responds to questions about Baltimore's pass rush. 
news

Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive End Chris Smith

Veteran defensive end Chris Smith has been signed to compete for a roster spot during training camp.
news

Eisenberg: A Lot on the Line This Season

The Ravens are a winning team looking to win more. Here are the reasons why it's important to take that step sooner than later.
news

Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens' 'Monstars' return for another year, but there are young players looking to break out and earn spots.
news

Lamar Jackson Gives Update on His Contract Situation

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said a contract extension is 'hopefully coming soon' and he is having some direct talks with Eric DeCosta.
news

Late for Work 7/27: Predictions for Ravens' Toughest Roster Decisions

Why the offense slowed in 2020 and how it can bounce back in 2021. Chuck Clark is projected to be the Ravens' most improved player. The Ravens reportedly sign veteran pass rusher Chris Smith.
news

Five Storylines As Ravens Begin Training Camp

The wide receivers and the offensive line are among the position groups in the spotlight as the Ravens open training camp.
news

Training Camp Competition: Linebacker

A group of talented young linebackers will compete for defensive snaps and roles as they look to offset a couple major losses.
news

Around the AFC North: New Faces Are in Focus as Camps Begin

Pittsburgh is excited about adding veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram. Rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase is quickly wowing his teammates. The Browns will count on first-round cornerback Greg Newsome to strengthen their secondary.
news

SociaLight: John Harbaugh Throws Out Creative First Pitch

Head Coach John Harbaugh threw out the first pitch at Sunday's Orioles game, then met up with Cal Ripken Jr.
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 21st Annual Honor Rows Program

Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising